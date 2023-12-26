Best Buy after Christmas sales 2023 — here are the top deals I recommend

Christmas is officially over, but one retailer is still offering Black Friday-like deals. Best Buy's after Christmas sales event just went live and if you're still shopping for deals, the retailer is offering epic discounts on Apple devices, 4K TVs, and home appliances.

I've been covering retail holidays for 16 years. In my opinion, Best Buy has been offering some of the best deals ever with discounts event I couldn't predict. While some prices have increased since Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Best Buy's after Christmas sales are still offering aggressive pricing and beating competing retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Below I'm rounding up the best deals you can shop right now. If an item's price has slightly increased, I'll be sure to call it out and explain why it's still a good deal. From fitness trackers to Apple's latest devices, here my top Best Buy after Christmas deals right now.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal offers the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet for $59. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

Although it's been superseded by the Flip 6, the Flip 5 is still worthy of your attention. In our JBL Flip 5 review, we said it combines an easy-to-carry design with better-than-average bass and USB-C charging. As one of the best overall portable speakers, this is a great deal and the lowest price we've seen it at this year.

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

Editor's Pick! I have this TV in my bedroom and I love it. The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. This model is sold exclusively at Best Buy. Note: It was $199 during the flash sale, but it's still an amazing value at $249.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Best Buy (check stock)

There's no stock right now, but Best Buy did offer restock last week. We think the retailer could restock at some point, so it's worth keeping a watch on its listing page for updates. The PS5 accessory launched last month and immediately sold out. It works as a dedicated remote play device and has been hard to find in stock since launch.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Least-expensive OLED TV! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: it's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.