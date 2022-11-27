Holy cow! This 65-inch LG OLED is $900 off for Cyber Monday

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs we've ever reviewed, and it just got an incredible discount for one of the best Cyber Monday Deals we've seen yet.

The 65" LG C1 4K OLED TV is $1,299 at Best Buy right now (opens in new tab), which is $900 off and close to its lowest price ever. The LG C1 OLED doesn't beat the newer LG C2 OLED in terms of performance and features, but this deal means you can get an incredible big-screen OLED TV without paying a fortune.

That makes this is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals even before the big day begins.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65" OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently an incredible $1,300 off courtesy of Amazon.

The LG C1 OLED ranked very high on our best TVs. And it's also one of the best gaming TVs around. While it can't beat the LG C2 OLED (check out our LG C1 OLED vs LG C2 OLED comparison for the full lowdown,) the C1 is still an amazing TV and it's hit a super-low price now that it's no longer the newest model.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were very impressed by this TV's picture quality, viewing angles and consistent brightness. As our reviewer noted: "Veiwing angles are excellent, with no color shifting even at extreme viewing angles, and there's a perfectly consistent backlight."

The LG C1 OLED is also great for gamers. This OLED TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with almost no lag time, and there are four HDMI 2.1 ports. Add in the included Game Optimizer menu, and this set is ready for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Another plus is that the sound is great from the C1. Equipped with 40 watts of 2.2 channel audio, the slim TV boasts better-than-average sound and volume. In fact, our reviewer said he was "thrilled" by the sound quality.

Overall, this is one of the best OLED TV deals you'll find, but in case you're looking for more dales check out our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog and our overall Cyber Monday deals live blog for lots more discounts.