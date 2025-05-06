Quick! This Panasonic OLED TV just got slashed by $800 — but it won’t last long

It's that time of the year when TV deals are getting hot, and with the US Open, NBA Finals, and NHL Stanley Cup all fast approaching, there's no better time to get the TV upgrade you've been longing for.

Right now, you can snag the 65-inch Panasonic Z85A OLED TV for $999 at Amazon. That's a 44% discount, slashing this fantastic OLED down by $800.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Panasonic's return to the US last year was a delight for TV enthusiasts, and it's Z85A OLED is a beacon of this promise. While we don't have an official review of the slightly more budget-friendly model, we did take a deep look at both the Panasonic W95A Mini-LED and Panasonic Z95A OLED, two of which proved some of the best TVs.

The Panasonic Z85A OLED TV makes itself known with a slew of awesome features, namely a ton of gaming specs that make it stand out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate in tandem with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, with Dolby Atmos support for surround sound.

Dolby Atmos with PS5 is a serious combination, especially if you have one of the best soundbars to go with it. Even without one, the Panasonic Z85A has incredible audio coverage thanks to its Theater Surround Pro, which precisely covers everything from dialogue to action, made all the better thanks to its built-in subwoofer.

And if you're into kicking back on the couch for serious movie nights, the Panasonic Z85A delivers where it counts with the string of HDR support. This includes HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ, giving you the best possible experience for all forms of entertainment.

The Panasonic Z85A is built to give you one of the best seats in the house and it's made so much better now that it's below $1,000. But maybe this is still a bit too much? You can always check out the string of savings to be nabbed in the Samsung TV sales.