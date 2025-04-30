This 65-inch LG OLED TV is on sale for just $999 — and it’s the OLED deal of the week

Take it from someone who's been covering TVs for over a decade: Now is the perfect time to spring for a brand-new OLED. This is because last-year's models are seeing some killer price drops due to the influx of new sets.

If you really want to take advantage of the current market, turn your attention to entry-level models like the super-popular LG B4. Right now, the 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV is just $999 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've ever seen the B4 at any online retailer.

Looking for something bigger? Consider the massive, 83-inch version of the B4, which is also on sale for $1,999 right now — that's $1,000 off its usual price.

Despite its entry-level status, the B4 is a phenomenal TV that is packed to the gills with value. Here's everything you need to know about it.

LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,464 now $999 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync. If you want something bigger than 65 inches, the 83-inch B4 is just $1,999 at Best Buy right now, and offers all of the same features.

Like all OLEDs, the LG B4 offers pixel-level dimming, an advantage that has a tremendous impact on picture quality, as it allows for perfect black levels and surgical contrast control.

This is one of the reasons why its relatively affordable, entry-level status shouldn't deter you from considering it. The B4 might only reach 650 to 700 nits of brightness in HDR, but these highlights appear brighter on an OLED display than they would on an average LCD TV.

Sure, the LG C4, the LG G4 and the newly released LG C5 OLED will net you higher brightness than the B4, but the built-in benefits of OLED technology makes it a worthy compromise.

The B4 offers many of the same bells and whistles as its higher-end counterparts.

As far as features go, the B4 offers many of the same bells and whistles as its higher-end counterparts, too. That's good news for anyone, but especially dedicated gamers.

It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. All four of its HDMI inputs offer HDMI 2.1 compatibility. It lacks the 144Hz refresh rate of the step-up C4, but unless you're linking up your next TV to a gaming PC, this ultimately won't matter much to you.

As mentioned, the 83-inch B4 is just $1,999 at Best Buy, too. As far as I can tell, this discount makes the B4 the most affordable 83-inch OLED on shelves right now. Yowza.

Check out our full LG B4 OLED review to get the full scoop on why we love this entry-level OLED. It's one of the best OLED TVs on the basis of its value alone.