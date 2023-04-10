Hold the phone! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got a massive $400 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. Priced at $1,799, however, this phone is not for everyone. Thankfully, Amazon is making it slightly more affordable to purchase thanks to this epic deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $400 off and just $30 shy of its all-time price low. Simply put, it's one of the best cell phone deals we've seen this month.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking from your phone easier than ever. It sports a new taskbar and Android 12L, which is made for tablets and foldables. It features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) cover camera. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best foldable you can buy right now. It's just $30 shy of its all-time price low right now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable phone yet from Samsung. In our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we praised the upgraded 50MP main camera and a new productivity-boosting taskbar on the phone's expansive 7.6-inch main display. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also works with Samsung's S Pen, though you'll have to buy the stylus separately.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers snappy and responsive performance, but we did experience a couple of instances where an app stopped responding when running two apps side by side. (This happened when dragging and dropping photos from the Gallery app to Google Drive).

Battery-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lasted an average of 9 hours and 28 minutes in standard mode (60Hz). With adaptive mode on, that average came down to 8 hours and 19 minutes. Neither of these times is good enough to make our best phone battery life list.

Last but not least, it's worth mentioning that a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected later this year. But if you want a foldable phone at a deep discount, this deal is as good as it gets right now.