Here's how to get a free iPhone 14 with your carrier

Apple's new iPhone 14 family has already earned a spot in our list of the best phones of 2022. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are each excellent phones in their own way.

However, these new iPhones are far from cheap commanding a $799 price tag for the standard iPhone 14; the Pro models cost even more. Fortunately, there are plenty of iPhone 14 deals you can get take advantage of. Some of the best deals let you get one of Apple's new phones for free. So we're rounding up the best freebie deals you can get today.

Keep in mind you'll need to jump through a few hoops — such as trading in your old phone — but these freebie deals are as good as it gets right now.

Where to score free iPhone 14 deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T members can get up to $1,000 off the cost of a new iPhone. You'll need to trade in your old phone and you'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get your free iPhone. Nevertheless, we like this deal because it's open to new and existing subscribers.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + activation @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Not to be outdone, Best Buy is also offering free iPhone 14 promos. However, you'll need to trade in your old phone and activate your new phone on a carrier during the checkout process to get the discount. If you meet those requirements, you can choose from a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for select 5G unlimited plans. After discount you can get a free iPhone 14 or free iPhone 14 Pro. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing subscribers can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

(opens in new tab) T-Mobile: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

The Magenta network is offering numerous discounts on Apple's entire iPhone 14 lineup. You can either get one free with trade-in and selecting a Magenta Max plan or you can buy one and get $700 off another iPhone 14 when you activate two new lines (or activate a new line for an existing account).

