Here's 11 early Black Friday Amazon deals I'd buy this weekend

Black Friday is getting closer by the minute, and Amazon sales are starting to hot up. I've rounded up 11 early Black Friday Amazon deals I'd recommend picking up right now.

There are incredible deals available on Samsung's OLED TV lineup right now. The best OLED TV on the market, the Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED 4K TV is $1,897 at Amazon right now, which is $600 off. If you don't mind sacrificing a bit of brightness and performance, you can get a bigger screen for a lower price: the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV is $1,597 at Amazon. This TV is a huge $1,000 off its usual price.

If you need a laptop with long-lasting battery life, there's no better deal out there than the 13.3" MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) for $1,049 at Amazon. It's $250 off its usual price right now.

For more deals, check out our Black Friday sales page and our Amazon promo codes guide.

Best early Black Friday deals right now

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $130 @ Amazon

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance.

Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Campfire Audio Orbit easily beat rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. In our review , we praised these earbuds for their excellent audio, responsive controls and wireless charging capabilities. They also have long battery life, lasting for 8 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours with the charging case. However, there’s no ANC or transparency mode and few additional features.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale at Amazon. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

In our Motorola Razr+ review, we called the Motorola Razr+ “the best designed clamshell foldable to date.” This phone features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD 165Hz inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU and 256GB of storage. The 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) and 32MP (f/2.4) cameras are great for selfies and content creation.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

TCL 65” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $901 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now, and thanks to Amazon it's just crashed to a new lowest price ever of $974.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.