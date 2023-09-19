Score! 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is $100 off in rare sale

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one heck of a device, but it doesn't see good sales very often. Luckily, I just spotted that the iPad Pro has a big discount over at Amazon. That's great news for anyone who wants the most powerful tablet around.

Right now the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi/128GB) is $999 at Amazon. It's $100 off and one of the best iPad deals going right now. There's no telling how long this sale will stick around, so make sure to grab it fast if you have your eye on it.

U.K. shoppers can also grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi/128GB) for £1,184 at Amazon UK. This is £65 off its usual price.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover features and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

In the U.K.? The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 is on sale for £1,184 right now on Amazon UK. This is £65 off and just above the iPad Pro's lowest price ever of £1,171.

The iPad Pro 2022 is the ultimate tablet from Apple and of the best tablets money can buy. Sporting a speedy M2 CPU, a 12.9-inch XDR display, and long battery life, this is the best tablet to get for power users.

In our iPad Pro 2022 review, we were seriously impressed by this tablet's performance. If you're a photo or video editor, the iPad Pro could revolutionize your output thanks to lightning-fast processing from the M2 chip. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard ($329) and/or a 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil ($89) and this tablet can replace your laptop. Demanding games like Genshin Impact also ran as smooth as butter on this device.

Plus, the iPad Pro is an awesome slate for entertainment. The 12.9-inch XDR display made movies look gorgeous, and detailed visuals in comic books were recreated beautifully in our tests. The speakers also get loud enough to fill a room with punchy audio. Plus, we saw 10 hours and 39 minutes of battery life in our lab testing, meaning you'll be able to use it most of the day before you need to grab a charger.

