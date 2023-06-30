Forget Prime Day deals — LG A2 OLED TV is just $599 at Best Buy

Early Prime Day deals are in full swing, but rival retailers aren’t letting Amazon have the spotlight uncontested. For example, Best Buy has just brought back one of our favorite best TV deals of the year, and it’s just as strong as the current crop of Prime Day TV deals.

Right now, the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV is on sale for $599 at Best Buy . That’s a massive $700 discount, and it is just $30 shy of the TV’s lowest price ever (seen during last year’s Black Friday sales). It’s unquestionably one of the best OLED TV deals available right now.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

The LG A2 OLED may be the entry-level model in LG’s award-winning OLED lineup, but it still makes our roundup of the best TVs you can buy. While it doesn’t offer the same stunning performance as the highly-regarded LG C2 OLED, it’s an excellent pick if you want an OLED TV without spending an eyewatering sum.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we were impressed by the TV's vivid colors and respectable audio. We also praised its intuitive and slick interface that gives you easy access to practically all the best streaming services . We felt its full retail price of $1,299 (for a 48-inch model) was a little steep, but concluded that when on sale it's definitely worthy of a purchase.

Most importantly, the LG A2 OLED offers excellent picture quality, but a few compromises have been made in terms of brightness especially. However, it offers deep blacks and a large range of vibrant colors. LG’s 4K upscaling is very good and makes non-4K content look better than ever, and this TV also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Overall, the LG A2 OLED is a strong television package, now at a much more affordable price.

However, gamers may want to consider one of the best gaming TVs instead because the LG A2 OLED isn’t best equipped to take full advantage of the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The refresh rate is stuck at an underwhelming 60Hz and the lack of any HDMI 2.1 ports is similarly disappointing. Fortunately, there is a dedicated Game Optimizer designed to reduce input lag time and give you a competitive edge when playing online, but it can’t make up for the TV’s other shortcomings in this area.

This is just one of the many excellent TV deals we expect to see over the next couple of weeks as Prime Day 2023 rapidly approaches. Retailers are already competing to offer the best discounts, so keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll be offering comprehensive coverage of all the best deals across Amazon, Best Buy and more.