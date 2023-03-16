Forget Google Pixel 7a: The Pixel 7 is $200 off right now

Yes, the value-priced Google Pixel 7a is rumored to launch this spring, as soon as May 10 at Google I/O 2023. But why wait when you can get one of the best Android phones now at a very cheap price?

You'll find the Google Pixel 7 on several of our top phone guides, which is why I'm particularly excited to see a $200 discount on the 256GB model that makes it an even better value purchase.

Right now you can buy the Google Pixel 7 (256GB) for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a $200 discount on the list price and the lowest we've seen this phone go for. You can also get the 128GB Pixel 7 model with $100 off (opens in new tab), but since that also works out to a $499 price, there's little reason to pick it over the 256GB model unless the higher capacity model suddenly goes out of stock.

Google Pixel 7 (256GB): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! A great value Android phone is made even more tempting by this discount on its higher storage capacity version. It's a phone worth buying for its excellent photography abilities, more powerful Tensor G2 chipset and an excellent 6.3-inch display, as well as for Google's unique additions to Android 13 like Magic Eraser.

The Google Pixel 7 offers nearly all the same perks as the Pixel 7 Pro but for quite a bit less. And while we're expecting the mid-priced Pixel 7a to soon arrive with several upgrades, the Pixel 7 should still remain the higher-specced model.

One of the Pixel 7's best features is its dual rear camera array, which have helped it land a spot on our best camera phones page. These cameras take some seriously impressive shots, and are further enhanced by Google's unique photo-processing features like Photo Unblur and Cinematic Blur.

What else makes the Pixel 7 a great buy? There's the Tensor G2 chipset which offers a nice power boost from the old Pixel 6 series, a well-sized 6.3-inch OLED display that offers strong brightness and vivid colors, plus a unique and attractive design that's impossible to mistake for any other brand.

As a cheaper phone, you do lack a telephoto camera, and the refresh rate maxes out at 90Hz rather than the 120Hz of more expensive models. Also, while the Tensor G2 is an improvement compared to past Pixels, the performance trails similarly-priced phones like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

It's still hard to turn down this package for $499 though. If you're after a well-priced Android phone with extra storage capacity that's still full of features, this Pixel 7 deal is one you need to take advantage of — even with the Pixel 7a likely not far off.