Expert picks the best 3 beds to shop in the Black Friday mattress sales

As a professional mattress reviewer, friends and family often ask me to point them toward the best mattresses for their preferences and budget. While there are some nuances for me to consider in formulating that answer for an individual shopper, there are three beds I can heartily recommend to sleepers at large among this year's Black Friday mattress deals.

Obviously, the strength of their discounts played a key role in my final decisions. However, I took into account what each mattress provides in overall value, build quality, and brand reputation. Better yet, each entry on this list has been tested by our expert review team, so we can also share our first-hand experience regarding how these mattresses perform.

Head below for my list of the three best mattresses you can buy this Black Friday. If none of our recommendations fit your desired criteria, we've also included a list of other Black Friday deals worth checking out.

The 3 best mattresses to buy this Black Friday

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva's flagship luxury hybrid mattress, the Saatva Classic has a little bit of something for everyone. It comes in three firmness options (soft, luxury firm, or firm) in either 11.5 or 14.5-inch heights. Click our exclusive sale link to cut $400 off all orders over $1,000 (opens in new tab). That yields some of the lowest prices we've seen on the brand's most popular model from Saatva mattress sales all year.

After discount, a queen Saatva Classic mattress drops to $1,395 (was $1,795). That's a great deal for a luxury hybrid, especially compared to the significant markups you'd pay for similarly-specced models in-store. Plus you'll avail of free white glove delivery and in-home set-up, a perk other brands usually charge extra for (if they do so at all). Add to that a 1-year trial plus a lifetime warranty and you have a solid value for this luxury bed. (Just know ahead of time that returns cost $99.)

Who should buy the Saatva Classic mattress: The Saatva mattress can be customized to suit any type of sleeper, but it's also one of the best mattresses for back pain, having been approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations for its specialized attention to lumbar support. Check out our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn more.

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

When it comes to sheer value for money, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is seldom beat. Regular Nectar mattress sales often undercut discounts from mid-range rivals Casper and Purple. And right now, Nectar is cutting 33% off sitewide during a series of flash sales in the lead-up to Black Friday. That's better than the 25% off sale the brand offered last November, and it yields some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this award-winning memory foam mattress.

A queen Nectar Memory Foam mattress is marked down to $669 (was $999) – an $80 drop from last year's Black Friday sale. Meanwhile, a twin is reduced to just $359 (was $599). The Nectar comes with a 1-year trial plus a lifetime warranty, which are industry-leading perks. Notably missing here is the hundreds of dollars worth of free bedding Nectar usually includes, but you'll be able to snap up some incredible bedding deals with the money you'll save.

Who should buy the Nectar Memory Foam mattress: Most types of sleepers will benefit from Nectar's balanced blend of plushness and support. Plus, its breathable polyethylene top cover will provide solace for anyone who overheats at night. Find out more in our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review.

3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud is a luxury mattress without a massive price tag. Thanks to frequent DreamCloud mattress sales, it's easy to save hundreds on this hotel-style bed – especially right now with a 25% off flash sale ahead of Black Friday. To further sweeten the deal, you'll also receive up to $599 in free bedding. Combined, this is one of the best overall offers we've seen from DreamCloud.

You can bring home a queen DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress for $899, which is $300 off its $1,199 MSRP and $100 less than the typical sale price we normally see. Also included are a sheet set, a cooling mattress protector, and a pair of the brand's best pillows. (Twin mattresses come with a single pillow.) You'll get a year to test out the DreamCloud mattress with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied. Elect to keep your DreamCloud bed and it'll be backed by a lifetime warranty.

Who should buy the DreamCloud mattress: Heavyweight back and side sleepers will find the firm DreamCloud mattress most supportive, especially if they grapple with back pain. Its low motion transfer means you're unlikely to be interrupted by your partner if they fidget in their sleep. Our DreamCloud mattress review has more details.

More Black Friday mattress sales to check out

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress?

Should you buy a mattress on Black Friday? Absolutely, if you want to score the year's lowest price on a brand new bed. We see mattress sales all year long, but retailers pull out all the stops when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals, offering substantial price drops and sometimes even bundling free premium gifts with purchase.

While we're already seeing some fantastic Black Friday mattress deals, know that the industry has been impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis and supply chain issues. It's unlikely we'll see many historic price lows (if at all), but retailers will still be offering aggressive discounts culminating in some excellent deals.