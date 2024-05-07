Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final game online

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream is anybody's game after a thrilling first leg ended in a draw — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream takes place on Wednesday, May 8.

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 9)

• Watch FREE — Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The first leg of this exciting Champions League tie ended in a stalemate. Real Madrid traveled the imitating Allianz Arena and took the lead through Vinicius Junior. However, a second-half fightback from Bayern saw them score twice in quick succession as Leroy Sane and Harry Kane gave the German side the advantage. But a rash tackle from Kim Min-jae gave Real Madrid a precious penalty, and Vinicius Junior made no mistake from the spot.

That 2-2 draw sets up this second leg perfectly, and there is everything to play for as the action moves over to the famous Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid are the favorites as they have home advantage, and have won this tournament more than any side in history, but Bayern Munich will be making the trip to the Spanish capital believing they can knock out the current LaLiga champions, and progress to their first CL final since 2020 (which they won).

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream is an unmissable Champions League matchup between two of Europe’s most elite sides, and you won’t want to miss a single moment of the action. Below we’ve got a full guide to watch it online and from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the world's most prestigious club tournament by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream for free

There's great news if you're a football fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Virgin Media Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K. as it's the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

TNT Sports offers full access to the entire Champions League tournament in the U.K. as well as sister competitions the Europa League and Europa Conference League. It also broadcasts select Premier League matches and loads more unmissable sports from across the globe. You can access it via your television provider, or by signing up for a Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch an Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream on JioTV which is free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.