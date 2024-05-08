How to watch 'Dark Matter' online — release date, episode schedule

One of the most celebrated science fiction novels of the last decade is getting the TV miniseries treatment, with a noirish Chicago-based caper that seeks to blur the edges of reality. It starts with a double-header and we'll explain how you can watch "Dark Matter" wherever you are.

'Dark Matter' streaming details The first episodes of "Dark Matter" drop on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, May 8.

► Time: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Tue) / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST

► New episodes: Wednesdays

• Global stream — Apple TV+

"A man of science. He's married to the woman of his dreams, and they have a good life. Until, one night... he doesn't make it home."

That's the tantalizing premise set up by the trailer for new nine-parter "Dark Matter", which has been adapted by Blake Crouch for the small screen from his own sci-fi text. The man in question is Jason Dessen (played by Australian actor Joel Edgerton), who finds himself taken against his will to an alternative dimension and is desperate to get back to his real life.

Looking like the kind of dark, twisty thriller for which Apple TV+ has built such a reliable reputation, Jason has to get back to his own reality to prevent a malign version of himself from harming his wife (Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Connelly) and his family. It's a frantic race against time, with Jason battling with an impossible enemy — himself.

Keep reading to discover how to watch "Dark Matter" on Apple TV Plus, including the information you need if you're currently located somewhere that the streaming service is unavailable.

How to watch 'Dark Matter' on Apple TV+

'Dark Matter' episode schedule

The first two episodes of "Dark Matter" hit Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, May 8. Then episodes are weekly on Wednesdays, ending with the season finale on June 26.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

"Are You Happy in Your Life?" — Wednesday, May 8 "Trip of a Lifetime" — Wednesday, May 8 "The Box" — Wednesday, May 15 "The Corridor" — Wednesday, May 22 "Dark Velocity" — Wednesday, May 29 "F***ing Married People" — Wednesday, June 5 "In the Fires of Dead Stars" — Wednesday, June 12 "Jupiter" — Wednesday, June 19 "Entanglement" — Wednesday, June 26

How to watch 'Dark Matter' from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch "'Dark Matter" and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our expert testing, the best VPN is NordVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 71% off NordVPN with this deal

'Dark Matter' trailer

'Dark Matter' cast

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

as Jason Dessen Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen

as Daniela Dessen Alice Braga as Amanda

as Amanda Jimmi Simpson as Ryan

as Ryan Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

as Charlie Dessen Dayo Okeniy i as Leighton

i as Leighton Amanda Brugel as Blaire