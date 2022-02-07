Epic Super Bowl TV deal just slashed $500 off 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED

Super Bowl TV deals are heating up as we get closer to the big game this Sunday, and retailers are putting some of the most sought-after models on sale for ridiculous prices. So if you've been planning to score a solid 4K TV at a cheaper price, we've got you covered.

Samsung currently has the 65-inch The Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $1,499. That takes a whopping $500 off its usual price, making this the best deal we’ve seen outside of Black Friday sales. Make sure to act fast though, as Super Bowl TV deals have a tendency of selling out fast and stock is limited.

65" The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Samsung

This TV deal knocks a whole $500 off Samsung's stunning The Frame TV. This 65-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs on the market right now. Famous for adapting the look of a picture frame (hence the name), this TV easily disguises itself as a work of art hanging in your living room. The Frame also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can easily pick your favorite color for your frame to best suit your interior.

This particular model features a 65-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid colors, deep black levels and stunning audio quality. If that isn't enough, the Samsung Frame TV is also compatible with some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system. And if you're in need of an alternative source of entertainment, The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate is great news for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Though $1,499 isn't exactly cheap, the Samsung Frame certainly makes up for it with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. So act fast, while the deal's still active. And if you want to browse through more options, check out our roundups of other Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents day TV sales.