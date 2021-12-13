Epic Apple deal knocks the excellent Mac mini M1 to its lowest price ever

The M1 Mac Mini is a beast of a machine proving to be faster, cheaper, and an overall better Mac than its predecessors. So when it goes on sale, we pay attention.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac Mini with M1 on sale for $569.99. That's $129 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's M1 Mac. (It's on sale for $649, but an on-screen digital coupon takes an extra $79.01 off during checkout). It's one of the best Apple deals of the year. (Alternatively, the iMac M1 is also $100 off at Amazon).

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Need more storage space? This configuration sports a 512GB SSD and is on sale for $799. An on-screen digital coupon drops its price to just $749.99, which is also an all-time price low for this configuration.

In our Mac mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini flinch.

Simply put, this is one of the best deals we've seen. Make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for more last-minute deals.