Apple iMac M1 crashes to its lowest ever price on Amazon

The 2021 iMac is the first Apple desktop to run on the company's own high-powered M1 chip, and it’s a great piece of all-in-one tech for work and study.

Now, just before the holiday season, a new contender for one of the best Apple deals of the year has popped up, with the 2021 Apple iMac dropping to just $1,399 on Amazon. That really is a killer savings, because not only did the latest iMac make our list of the best all-in-one computers , but we also think it’s one of the best computers , full stop.

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $100 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip.

As we mentioned before, the 2021 Apple iMac is fantastic. That's partly down to the M1 chip, which enables it to multitask like a pro — so you can stream, download, and browse to your heart’s content.

However, in our Apple iMac 2021 review we were just as impressed by the device's display, speakers, and camera — all of which help to make this iMac stand out from the competition.

The upgraded 1080p webcam, for instance, may not seem like a big deal, but right now, many of us are spending a lot of time making video calls, whether it’s to colleagues, friends, or family members. The improved resolution on the 2021 iMac ensures your video feed will be sent in crisp quality, while the 24” display and high-powered speakers means you’ll be able to see and hear the other participants of your video calls clearly.

All in all, the 2021 Apple iMac is a fantastic machine, perfect for work, school, or if you have a busy family. And at $1,399, it's also better value than ever before — so snap it up now before it sells out.