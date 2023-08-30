Don't wait for Labor Day! The excellent LG C3 OLED is $500 off right now

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. I own its predecessor, the LG C2, and it's one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. Stock of the C2 is starting to diminish, but right now you can get the newer C3 for $500 under its regular price.

Currently, you can get the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV for $1,999.99 at LG. Plus, you'll get free TV wall mounting from Handy ($164 value). This is one of the best Labor Day TV sales I've seen this week. If you're not interested in wall mounting, Amazon has it for $1,996.

Free wall mounting! The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

We think the LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. As a mid-tier OLED TV, it doesn’t reach the same heights as our top choices (the Sony Bravia XR A95K and the Samsung S95C ,) but the C3 is pretty close. And now, it’s significantly less expensive.

In our LG C3 OLED review , we were thoroughly impressed by this TV. It reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, which is a strong result for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was also on point — we saw a Delta-E score of 1.3908 (lower is better), and 99.0904% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED looked incredible, from the rich candy-colors of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the inky darkness in The Batman. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

We also rank the LG C3 OLED as one of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It includes a bunch of useful gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium support . Plus, we recorded an incredibly low lag time of 9.1ms with Game Optimizer turned on.

That said, the LG C3's audio isn't quite as stellar as its picture quality. The 40W speakers across 2.2 channels produced crisp, clear audio, but sound gets distorted at high levels.