Hurry! Disney Plus just crashed to $6.99 in surprise deal

Streaming deals are rare these days, but one of our favorite Disney Plus deals is back. For a limited time, you can try one of the best streaming services we've tested at a fraction of its cost.

New and returning members can get Disney Plus Basic for $6.99/month for your first three months (opens in new tab). After your three months are up, you'll pay the going rate of $7.99/month for service unless you opt to cancel beforehand. Disney Plus Basic is the ad-supported version of Disney Plus. (The premium/no-ads version costs $10.99/month).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Basic: was $7.99/month now $6.99/month @ Disney (opens in new tab)

New or returning members: Disney is offering a surprise discount on its Disney Plus Basic plan. For a limited time, you can get Disney Plus Basic (ad-supported) for $6.99/month for three months. After your three months are up, you'll pay the regular price of $7.99/month. You'll have access to the service's entire range of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

We rank Disney Plus as one of the best streaming services currently available, and this Disney Plus deal is easily the cheapest way to see what all the fuss is about right now.

Of course, this deal doesn't just give you three months to watch all the new stuff hitting Disney Plus, you can also binge anything from the service's vast content library. That includes content from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, and there's also a wealth of animated content both classic and contemporary. Not to mention all 30+ seasons of The Simpsons. That should be more than enough to keep you entertained across the trial (and you might even want to stick around for longer afterwards).

Just note this offer is only available to new or returning subscribers.