Dell sale knocks up to $330 off a range of laptops — including the XPS 13

Dell is known for running sales events almost nonstop throughout the year. While some retailers save the biggest discounts for sales events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Dell knocks serious money off its range just about every single month.

This month Dell is offering up some very enticing deals. Using the discount code "SAVE17" you can save 17% off a wide range of products from top-of-the-range laptops to accessories like speakers and monitors. The real pick of the bunch is the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $829.66 at Dell. That’s a saving of $220 off its usual price of $1,049.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $829 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is our pick for the best Windows laptop you can buy. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge touch display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "SAVE17" during the final checkout stage to drop its price to $829.66. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the Dell XPS 13. We even ranked it as the best laptop you can currently buy. This was due to its excellent performance, beautiful display, and slick design. It’s got just about everything you could want from a laptop, and at such a steep discount now is the perfect time to buy.

In our glowing XPS 13 review , we gave the machine an Editor’s Choice award and were thrilled to see that the latest model of XPS 13 made “the best laptop you can buy even better” thanks to the speedy Tiger Lake CPU and the stunning bezel-less InfinityEdge display.

The Dell XPS 13 is available with a range of specs but the one featured in this offer sports a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD space. This configuration is ideal for working from home, but it’ll also handle all your entertainment needs with ease as well.

If the XPS 13 isn’t quite to your taste then there are still plenty of other excellent laptop deals in this Dell sale, and all of them are 17% off using the discount code SAVE17. Plus, there are also gaming monitors, wireless keyboards, and desktop towers on offer as well. Whatever your computing needs, there will be something for you in this sale.