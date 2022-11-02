Bose QuietComfort 45 is Black Friday cheap right now and lowest price ever

Amazon if offering strong Black Friday deals way before the big day, and the retailer is now treating us to an excellent discount to some of the best noise canceling headphones you can buy.

For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $80 off the full retail price of $329 for a total savings of almost 25%. This deal brings the ANC headphones back down to their lowest-ever price. Note that this same discounted price is currently available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. Even better, it's now on sale, with this $80 saving bringing the headphones back down to an all-time low price. Best Buy (opens in new tab) is offering the same deal.

We rank the Bose QuietComfort 45 as some of the best headphones you can buy. And for very good reason, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review we labeled the slick headphones a “no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700."

In our testing we were most impressed by the high-end active nosing canceling. In fact, it's some of the best ANC we've experienced on any set of headphones. We also loved the surprisingly useful Bose Music App that can be downloaded for free. The QuietComfort 45 also packs the excellent sound quality that you'd expect from a Bose product.

Other positives worth noting include the highly comfortable fit and the quick connectivity. The one area where the QuietComfort 45 really surpasses its predecessor is battery life. On a single charge, the QuietComfort 45 offer 24 hours of listening with ANC enabled. That’s an increase of 4 hours compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And if you do run low on battery, a speedy 15-minute charge will give you three hours of use, which is very handy in a pinch.

The call quality could be better from these headphones, and you can't turn off ANC to save even more battery life, but overall you'll be happy with this Bose.

We thought the Bose QuietComfort 45 was a good deal at full retail price, so at 25% off via this Amazon's early Black Friday sale, it's even easier to recommend a purchase. For more savings check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab) for sales on all sorts of electronics, appliances and more.