Black Friday TV deal — this 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV just crashed to $379

Black Friday deals season is a great time to upgrade your entertainment and pick up a brand new 4K TV. Especially if your current model is showing its age and doesn’t have all the best features.

The good news is that Walmart has just lowered the price of a 55-inch TCL Roku smart TV to just $379. That’s $120 off the normal price, and it comes with Roku’s popular operating system built in. Amazon has the same low price.

Upgrade your TV with this 55-inch TCL 4 Series set, complete with 4K resolution, HDR support, Roku smart TV software, and voice control. It's now $120 off at Walmart and a great Black Friday TV deal.

Obviously buying a TV can be a little overwhelming, so it helps to know exactly what you’re going to get. TCL’s 55-inch offering’s major draw will be its large size, and the fact it can display content in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR).



It also comes with 4 HDMI ports and all the software available to Roku devices. That way you can access all of the best streaming services on your TV, without using an external gadget. You can easily hop from Netflix and Amazon to Disney Plus and HBO Max.

Another plus: the included Roku remote offers voice control, which makes it even easier to find content to watch. You can find movie titles, launch or change channels and even switch inputs via voice.



The downside is that this TV doesn’t come with a lot of features you’d find on more premium screens. It’s an LCD panel, rather than OLED or QLED, which offer a better picture, and it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, So anyone lucky enough to win the PS5 restock game won’t be able to play in 120Hz.



Still, if you’re looking for a big screen TV with seamless streaming support, this is one to consider. Especially given the $120 price drop. If not, there are plenty more Black Friday TV deals to choose from, as well as Black Friday Roku deals to smarten up your screen.