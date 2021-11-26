Black Friday TV deal slashes $500 off Samsung's amazing Frame TV

Black Friday deals are up and running, meaning there's no better time to score one of the best TVs. So if you've been on the hunt for epic TV savings, we’ve got good news for you.

Right now, the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That’s taking a whopping $500 off its usual price, making this the best deal we’ve seen yet for this particular model. Hurry, though, as TVs are one of the most popular items around this time of the year so stock isn't likely to last long.

Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday TV deal knocks a whole $500 off. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and this particular model is one of the freshest, having been released earlier this year.

Famous for adapting the look of a picture frame, this TV can easily disguise itself as a work of art hanging in your room. The Frame TV also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can pick your favorite color for your frame to best suit your interior.

This particular model features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you won't have to worry about losing your remote, since you can navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid colors, deep black levels and stunning audio quality. The Samsung Frame TV is also compatible with some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system. And if you're in need of an alternative source of entertainment, The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate is great news for console gamers.

All-in-all, this deal is an absolute bargain. At $500 off, you'll get one of the most stylish 55-inch QLED TVs available. So act fast, while the offer is still active. And if you want to browse through more options, check out our Black Friday TV deals page for more savings.