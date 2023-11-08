Black Friday iPad deals — 5 early sales I recommend right now

Black Friday isn't *technically* for another couple of weeks, but most of the retailers are wising up and launching their discounts much earlier. Although we're covering all the best early Black Friday deals on the likes of fitness equipment and home appliances, consumer tech is always ripe for the big savings.

And that bodes well for me, because it's come time to look for a new iPad. This year has been the first year since its introduction that Apple hasn't released a new iPad model. The reason? It's planning a wholesale revamp of the lineup for 2024, according to rumors. For that reason, retailers will surely be looking to empty out their inventory ahead of the new products — so it's time to swoop in and grab a bargain.

Although 2023 has been a strong year for the best Android tablets (looking at you, OnePlus Pad), the iPad is still the top recommendation. The usability Apple is able to fashion from its dedicated iPadOS experience is unmatched by anything in the Android space and that's why the iPad Air tops our list of overall best tablet recommendations.

I'm partial to the iPad mini myself, and have been waiting patiently for the iPad mini 7 to emerge. But I may just be tempted to pick up the current version at a Black Friday discount. Here's a few other iPad deals I'm mulling over.

And don’t forget, be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide for ongoing coverage of the best Apple Black Friday deals and best Black Friday phone deals throughout the season.

My top 5 iPad Black Friday deals right now

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This $249 price point is the lowest this tablet has ever been, making now the ideal time to buy it.

Price check: $269 @ Best Buy

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy

It's not specifically an iPad, but you can also find some reductions on relevant accessories in the run up to Black Friday. If you're picking up a compatible model, I highly recommend pairing it with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil stylus.