Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals 2024: I'm tracking the top discounts now

Before buying a robot vacuum, you’ll need to consider what features you want and those you can live without since you can save a ton of money by cutting down on extras. For example, robot vacuums with LiDAR room mapping and higher suction power can run close to $1,000 while a basic model can do a great job cleaning messes for around $150. Here's what to look for:

Cleaning efficiency: If your home is filled with dust and pet hair you'll want a higher suction power and tight row cleaning pattern whereas less messy homes can get away with less. Also, check for dustbin capacity as this determines how much a vacuum can hold before needing to be emptied.

Navigation and mapping: If you want to map out an entire home you can benefit from a robot vacuum with advanced cameras and scanners. But those with smaller or more open concept spaces can save hundreds with a simpler model that bounces along corners and surfaces to detect a room.

Smart Features and Connectivity: Most modern robot vacuums come with smart features like app control, voice command compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant), scheduling, and remote monitoring, allowing you to control and monitor cleaning from anywhere. The best models automatically return to their dock when their battery runs low and resume their jobs after charging.