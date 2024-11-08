Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals 2024: I'm tracking the top discounts now
Black Friday is getting closer and closer and already I'm seeing incredible deals on everything from the best laptops to TVs. And if you have your eye on one of the best robot vacuums, you're in luck.
Whether you're after a standalone robot vacuum and robot mop to a 2-in-1 hybrid design that will make lightwork of chores, we've found some Black Friday robot vacuum deals to suit every home, lifestyle and budget.
In fact, we've seen the best prices on a range of brands and models from Roomba to Shark to everything in between. So if you want to clean smart with a top robot vacuum, here are some great deals to snap up.
Top 5 Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Robot vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba Combo Essential: was $275 now $159 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE EVER! iRobot's entry-level 2-in-1 Roomba is a compact smart vacuum and mop with an extensive 120-minute battery life. The Combo Essential is already a steal at its normal price thanks to its premium features like room mapping, cleaning automatically when you leave your home, and job time estimates stand head and shoulders above other budget options. Meanwhile, its Dirt Detect sensors focus on deep cleaning dirtier areas in your home and can even suggest extra passes during peak pollen or shedding season. Its 4-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface rubber brushes is ideal for homes with pet hair and can handle both carpet and hardwood floors.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon
For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Amazon Black Friday deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes—enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $309 now $199 @ Amazon
Take nearly 50% off one of the best budget vacuums to make it an even better value. This sleek and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power isn't the highest, but it easily cleans both carpets and hard floors like wood and tile. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. Simply check the voucher box to get the $100 off.
Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon
You can now get a huge discount on one of the latest robot vacuums from Roborock. The Q7 Max runs for 180 minutes on a single charge, providing 4200 Pa of power for pick up. The app features multi-level mapping, as well as no-go zones, so you can organize where the robot cleans to a precise degree. A built-in mop and water tank also means it can vacuum and clean your hard floors simultaneously.
Robot vacuums with self-empty bases
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ : was $1,400 now $999 @ Amazon
This is one of the best Roombas I've tested for homes with a mix of hard floors and carpets. While it's stacked with smarts, the retractable mop folds atop the bot the second it detects carpet to save time and prevent any spills. The iRobot Roomba j9+ can actually detect and avoid obstacles. Plus it can even identify new ones with object recognition abilities, actively avoiding obstacles such as socks, cords, and toys. The self-emptying charging base can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. iRobot's app even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums out there, this is the one.
Roborock Q8 Max+: was $819 now $459 @ Amazon
This Roborock hybrid robot vacuum and mop stores up to 7 weeks of debris in its dust bag. It's loaded up with smart features like automatic Carpet Boost suction, multi-level mapping, and smart No-Go Zone suggestions. It empties itself back into its station when it's done with a job and comes with 30 different mop modes so you can use higher water flow in areas where grime can build up like the bathroom or kitchen.
EUREKA E10s: was $700 now $549 @ Amazon
This stylish 2-in-1 vacuum and mop is ideal for all floor types and includes a HEPA filter. Its dual brush heads sweep debris into its suction port with a capable 4,000Pa of power. Eureka claims that its extensive battery lets it clean for up to 180 minutes before needing a recharge. This model is $200 off at the moment although it's coming in and out of stock for $299 (keep checking your mileage may vary due to stock).
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition - White: was $1,300 now $950 @ Amazon
Not only does Samsung's onboard AI optimize cleaning performance to suit various floor surfaces, but it comes with a handy 3D camera. This recognizes and cleans around objects like a dog's food bowl, table, or socks while also letting you watch its live progress from your phone. Its no-touch Clean Station automatically empties the dustbin, so you’ll never ever get your hands dirty.
iRobot Roomba s9+: was $1,249 now $1,148 @ Amazon
This is one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair we've tested. It's stacked with the same smarts as the j9+ Combo above without the mopping capabilities. That makes it half the price, and you will still come out ahead if you pair it with the individual Brava robot mop below. The base can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt.
Robot mops
iRobot - Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
Although the iRobot Braava jet is solely a smart robot mop, it can be paired up with the best Roombas to clear up and wipe down your floors each day automatically. Its stronger stain removal and pressure comes from a precision jet spray that will mop up everyday spills or sticky messes in no time. With Smart Mapping, it can easily map out your home, set cleaning schedules and even suggest extra cleanings to keep your house clean all year. Suitable for every floor type, this iRobot deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.
Dreame L10s Ultra: was $900 now $799 @ Amazon
The Dreame L10s Ultra is smart enough to know when it changes floor types, offers 5,300Pa of suction, and uses AI to generate paths through your home. Two rotary mops spin at 180 rpm with enough firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors, covering up to 2,152 square feet. They can refill themselves from the large 2.5L water tank.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum & mop instantly. At $229 this is a steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.
What features should I consider when looking for a robot vacuum?
Before buying a robot vacuum, you’ll need to consider what features you want and those you can live without since you can save a ton of money by cutting down on extras. For example, robot vacuums with LiDAR room mapping and higher suction power can run close to $1,000 while a basic model can do a great job cleaning messes for around $150. Here's what to look for:
Cleaning efficiency: If your home is filled with dust and pet hair you'll want a higher suction power and tight row cleaning pattern whereas less messy homes can get away with less. Also, check for dustbin capacity as this determines how much a vacuum can hold before needing to be emptied.
Navigation and mapping: If you want to map out an entire home you can benefit from a robot vacuum with advanced cameras and scanners. But those with smaller or more open concept spaces can save hundreds with a simpler model that bounces along corners and surfaces to detect a room.
Smart Features and Connectivity: Most modern robot vacuums come with smart features like app control, voice command compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant), scheduling, and remote monitoring, allowing you to control and monitor cleaning from anywhere. The best models automatically return to their dock when their battery runs low and resume their jobs after charging.
Should you buy a robot with a self-emptying base?
Most premium robot vacuums now come with self emptying bases, which as the name suggests, allows them to empty their own dustbin when required. In doing this, your robot vacuum can continue its cleaning routine uninterrupted, plus you don’t have to manually empty the dustbin so often. This design will also benefit those with allergies, as dust won't be released into the atmosphere so often. However, purchasing a self-emptying base will add to the price tag. On top of this, it will take up more space on your floors, so make sure you check the dimensions before you purchase. It’s worth mentioning that these bases tend to be loud in use as well, so you might want to avoid running them first thing in the morning.
Should you buy a hybrid robot vacuum mop design?
Some robot vacuums function as both vacuums and mops, with an interchangeable mop cloth. The idea with these is that you can run the mop cycle once the vacuuming has finished, to make your floors squeaky clean. In my experience these don’t tend to perform as well as dedicated models — both in the case of robot vacuums and robot mops. However, there are always exceptions. Be sure to check out our best robot mops page for guidance.
