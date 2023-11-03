I test fitness equipment for a living — build your home gym with these 9 early Black Friday deals

Black Friday is coming soon, followed closely by Cyber Monday. But if you want to save thousands of dollars on the best home gym equipment, you won't have to wait until then.

I've been scouring Amazon in search of early Black Friday bargains, and I've found some epic value discounts across gym products like kettlebells, rowing machines and more. You don't need to spend thousands to build your home gym, you just need to make some savvy purchases. I test fitness equipment for a living, and these are the best Black Friday deals I recommend.

9 best home gym equipment early Black Friday deals

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights: was $36 now $29 @ Amazon

Adding ankle weights to your routine gives you that little extra bit of intensity to your workouts. We like these Sportneer models because they're affordable and adjustable, so you can determine just how hard you want to push yourself. And, you can get them in a range of colors.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle: was $55 now $42 @ Amazon

You've got to stay hydrated during those gym sessions, and what better way than with this insulated water bottle? It's available in several sizes, numerous colors, and with a straw lid, so it's easier to sip on the go. This deal takes 23% off its regular price.

Yes4All Skull kettlebell: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

We love the design of this skull kettlebell and it's now 22% less during early Black Friday deals. This cast iron and powder-coated bell is solid and dependable with extra protection from the powder layer. The wide handle and large window size mean you'll have plenty of room to swing, grab and snatch.

Bodylastics Resistance Band Set was $96 now $82 @ Amazon

Save on these resistance bands for a limited time. The set comes with 6 premium workout bands ranging from 3 to 23 lb and offering a total of 142 lb stackable resistance. Crafted from 100% natural Malaysian latex, these snap-resistant bands suit high-intensity training and even topped the charts of our best resistance bands round-up.

Manduka PRO yoga mat: was $155 now $116 @ Amazon

The Manduka PRO yoga mat is one of the best yoga mats for hot yoga you can buy right now. The grippy texture and biodegradable credentials make it one of the most durable of its kind. Designed by yoga teachers and used by our in-house PT, it offers near-flawless performance for at-home workouts or in the studio.

Flybird weights bench: was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

Save 38% on the popular Flybird bench which as pulled in 4.5 stars on Amazon across more than 20,000 reviews. Designed with the advice of a professional coach, the bench can withstand up to 800lbs.

CHAOKE exercise bike: was $189 now $159 @ Amazon

Save on the CHAOKE exercise bike for a limited time. The bike sports 100 micro-adjustable resistance settings and real-road feeling, along with a digital monitor to track metrics like calories and pulse.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal likely won't last long. Save 25% on the hugely popular Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell from the leading brand. The kettlebell replaces 6 weights, adjusting from 8-40lbs using an easy dial system. Get motion tracking, trainer-led workouts and more with a free JRNY Mobile-Only membership for 2 months upon purchase.



UTRYUP magnetic rowing machine: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

The magnetic rower has been rated the No. 1 new release and offers 16 levels of resistance. Save on the Bluetooth-enabled rower with LCD display to track metrics and partner app to keep you on top fitness with a range of pro workouts to try. You can save 26% during early Black Friday sales for a limited time.

If these deals aren't for you, remember to keep a close eye on our Black Friday deals page for more.

At Tom's Guide, it's our job to test the best home gym equipment on the market and share the pros and cons for you to make informed choices. Whether it's dumbbells, kettlebells or yoga mats, we know a thing or two about finding a Black Friday deal worth buying.

Every deal costs under $200, meaning you can create a home gym with the best equipment without parting with heaps of cash.