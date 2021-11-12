Black Friday Amazon deal just slashed 50% off the Amazon Echo Show 5

Black Friday deals are in full swing, meaning some of the retailers have already started putting their finest tech on sale, and smart speakers are no exception. So if you're a fan of Alexa-driven devices and are looking to buy one of the best smart speakers available at an affordable price, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) on sale for $39. That takes a whole 50% off, saving you $40 in total. It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen so far. Keep in mind that the deal only applies to the Sandstone color option.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) offers a 5.5-inch smart display, an impressive entertainment library, and the ability to manage your compatible smart home devices through voice control. This deal takes off 50% off the original price and applies to the Sandstone color option.

Despite being two years old, Amazon's Echo Show 5 is still among some of the best Alexa speakers, thanks to its intuitive controls, compact yet sleek design and smart-home compatibility.

This smart speaker is great help when it comes to organizing your to-do list, following cooking recipe, staying in touch with your friends and more. The Echo Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch smart display with a resolution of 960 x 480, a 1MP front camera, built-in camera shutter and a dedicated microphone/camera off button. The devices measures at 5.8 inches in width, 3.4 inches in height and 2.9 inches in depth - in short, it's pretty compact.

The Echo Show 5 can also easily sync with any compatible smart home devices, including but not limited to cameras, lights and thermostats. And should you decide to use the Echo Show 5 as a nightstand accessory, you'll be able to customize its home screen using several fun clock face designs and have your new smart speaker remind you of any upcoming appointments and work meetings when you wake up in the morning.

Setting it up is fairly intuitive too: all you'll need to do is plug it in, connect to the internet and ask away. Similar to Amazon's other speakers, you can ask Alexa for travel directions, the latest news and updates on the weather. And if you plan to use the device as a hands-free entertainment system, the Echo Show 5 can even treat you with its wide media library of trailers, TV shows, movies and music.

All-in-all, the two-year-old the Amazon Echo Show 1st gen is still a great choice for those looking for a reliable smart speaker with a tablet-like display. And the discount makes this device that much more desirable since you won't be able to find a better equivalent with a price tag of less than $40. Hurry though, as stock is limited.