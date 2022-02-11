Best Dell Presidents Day sales 2022 — get the XPS 13 for just $685

From the XPS to the Inspiron, the time to shop Presidents Day Dell deals is now. The PC manufacturer is offering a wide range of discounts on some of our favorite Dell gear.

Presidents Day sales started earlier this month and to date some of the best Dell deals we've seen include the XPS 13 for under $699, Inspiron laptops from $274, and RTX 30- series gaming rigs from $764. It's worth mentioning that the official Presidents Day Dell deals have yet to start. Currently, the PC manufacturer is only offering a "sneak peek."

Nevertheless, many of today's deals are among the best Presidents Day laptop sales we've seen. Below we're rounding up the top early deals you can get now.

Best Presidents Day Dell deals — best sales now

Monitors

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $149 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports, and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Dell

Save a nice chunk of change on this 27-inch adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display 1080p resolution, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Dell 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Not every discount at Dell merits your attention. For instance, Dell has its 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for $239. However, Best Buy has that same monitor on sale for just $199. The S2422HG monitor is perfect for new PC builders or those wanting a bit more performance out of esports titles. It's a VA panel, meaning it gets great black levels. Although, for some content, there may be some ghosting. Either way, this level of price-to-performance is very good.

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $329 @ Dell

This Dell gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you can hook it up via either DisplayPort or HDMI, though you can only get the full 165 Hz refresh rate when you connect it to your PC via DisplayPort.

Laptops

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $685 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $685 with this killer Presidents' Day Dell deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Dell is switching the link to this deal every day, so if it shows as sold out, look for the XPS 13 at this Dell link.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $418 now $274 @ Dell

The Inspiron 15 3000 is a basic laptop that can be used for everything from Netflix streaming to everyday work. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Pentium N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Inspiron 14: was $783 now $734 @ Dell

The Inspiron 14 is a reliable mainstream laptop that can thrive at work, school, or home. This machine features a 14-inch 1080p display, Core i7-11390H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $734.99.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,118 now $832 @ Dell

On sale for $832, this Dell G15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 4GB GPU. Heads up: this limited-time deal is selling out fast.

Dell XPS Desktop: was $999 now $832 @ Dell

If you want the power and expandability of a desktop, this Presidents Day Dell sale is for you. Currently, this XPS Desktop is on sale for $832. It features a Core i7-11700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $524 now $319 @ Dell

The Alienware AW2521HF is designed for gaming. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility. The 1080p monitor also packs HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Alienware AW2521H: was $909 now $679 @ Dell

The Editor's Choice AW2521H is a premium display that gives gamers the fastest possible frame rate in the simplest possible design. Unlike the AW2521HF mentioned above, this monitor sports a blazing fast refresh rate of 360Hz and Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer. The latter is a special USB port that gives users latency stats.

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,175 now $1,126 @ Dell

Alienware's m15 series gaming laptops are among the industry's top gaming PCs. This config packs ComfortView Plus, which is a low blue light technology that gives your eyes a break when playing long hours. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,126 at checkout.