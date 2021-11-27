Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals — best sales in 2021

Cyber Monday is officially here, and many of Verizon's Black Friday deals have carried over to this weekend. You'll find flagships and budget phones alike available with trade-in discounts and free handset offers, as well as data plans of course. In fact, Verizon has some of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

The two typical deals you'll find below are discounts for trading in a phone or switching, free or much cheaper handsets when you buy an unlimited plan, and BOGO offers for those of us who want to buy a phone for ourselves while also saving one to give away as a gift.

Anyone who buys a newer phone on an unlimited plan is in for a treat, as Verizon is dangling a free year to the AMC Plus streaming service. That's on top of the streaming service subscriptions Verizon already includes with its unlimited plans.

Top 5 Cyber Monday Verizon deals today

Cyber Monday Verizon deals — best sales right now

Verizon iPhone deals

iPhone 13: up to $1,600 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13: up to $1,600 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,600 off any new iPhone 13 model, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You'll get up to $800 off when you trade in you current phone. New customers can also expect an $800 gift card to help cover the cost of switching. Existing Verizon customers can get up to $440 off with trade-in instead.

iPhone 13 series: buy one, get $800 toward a second @ Verizon iPhone 13 series: buy one, get $800 toward a second @ Verizon

In addition to the above deal, Verizon also has something of a BOGO offer for the iPhone 13. Buy any iPhone 13 model with a new unlimited plan and you'll get up to $800 off a second one. That's enough to pay for an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, and still a significant discount for the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition to the discount on the second phone, switchers to Verizon can qualify for an $800 gift card.

Apple iPhone 12: Buy one, get one free @ Verizon Apple iPhone 12: Buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Buy a $699 iPhone 12 at Verizon, and the carrier will offer you 24 months of bill credits toward a second iPhone 12 when you also sign up for an unlimited data plan. As with other BOGO offers, this one includes an $800 gift card if you're switching to Verizon from another carrier.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: free w/ new unlimited @ Verizon Apple iPhone 12 mini: free w/ new unlimited @ Verizon

For any Apple fans on a tighter budget, the iPhone 12 mini will likely be the best choice. Due to its lower retail price, you can get this phone for free if you sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. But of course, the iPhone 12 mini is much smaller than the other options, so it won't be for everyone.



Apple iPhone SE: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon Apple iPhone SE: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

If you're after a budget Apple handset, the iPhone SE is the clear choice. Right now, Verizon offers the device completely free if you pick up an unlimited data plan. (You're paid back in the form of bill credits over 24 months.) That's a fantastic offer if you know you're not too worried about having the most up-to-date iPhone.



free w/ new line @ Verizon Refurb iPhone XR: free w/ new line @ Verizon

If you don't mind an older phone, Verizon has certified pre-owned iPhone XR phones for free when you sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. You'll get just a single rear camera, but it's still a pretty good camera phone, even three years after its debut.

Verizon Android phone deals

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Samsung's best foldable phone can be yours for as little as $799 if you've got a device to trade-in and sign up for an unlimited data plan. In addition to that credit of up to $1,000, new customers can get an $800 gift card to cover the costs of switching. Existing Verizon customers can expect discounts of up to $440. If you're looking for two Galaxy Z Fold 3 models, Verizon also has a BOGO offer available for this phone.

Google Pixel 6: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan @ Verizon Google Pixel 6: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $700 off when you trade-in your current phone to buy the new Pixel 6. New customers can also get a gift card for $800 just for switching. Even if you don't have a device to trade in, you can save $200 on the Pixel 6 by opting for an unlimited plan. This is one of the best Android phones you can get as we noted in our review, with some seriously awesome cameras and plenty of power.

Samsung Galaxy S21: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio makes up Samsung's newest flagships, with the S21 standing out as the cheapest. Verizon will offer up to $700 in trade-in discounts when you also sign up for an unlimited plan, just about covering the cost of the $799 phone. In addition, customers switching to Verizon can get an $800 gift card to cover the costs of leaving your existing carrier. As with other Android phones, you can save $200 just by opting for an unlimited plan, even if you don't have a trade-in device. A buy one, get one offer is available as well.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: up to $1,800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Considering the massive $1,199 price tag of the S21 Ultra, the $1,000 in potential trade-in value is an awesome offer. That can massively reduce the cost you're having to pay. Plus, Verizon is offering another $800 in the form of a gift card for switching. No trade in? You can still save $200 by signing up for an unlimited data plan at Verizon. The buy one, get one offer is available as well.



Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Trade-in an old phone and Verizon will give you up to $700 back in credits — enough to cover almost all the cost of the Pixel 6 Pro if you get the maximum rebate. You'll need to sign up for an unlimited plan. Switchers can also get an $800 gift card, while existing customers can get up to $440 off with a trade-in.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Buy one, get one for $800 off @ Verizon Galaxy Z Flip 3: Buy one, get one for $800 off @ Verizon

Verizon will give you two Galaxy Z Flip 3 models for the price of a little more than one when you sign up for an unlimited plan. Buy one Z Flip 3, and you'll get $800 off the second one in the form of bill credits. Another deal gives you up to $800 off one phone with a trade-in. In either deal, switchers qualify for a gift card of up to $800.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

This is Samsung's latest midrange handset, offering 5G connections and a collection of high-end specs for a low price. Consider this the iPhone SE of the Samsung world. Verizon had been discounting the price of this phone, which works with its fast Ultra Wideband network, but now it's completely free when you sign up for an unlimited data plan at the carrier.

Motorola Edge 5G UW: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon Motorola Edge 5G UW: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

This Motorola phone normally costs $549, but you can get it for free when you commit to one of Verizon's unlimited data plans. You'll get a solid midrange phone that works with Verizon's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Samsung's $699 phone is completely free when you open a new line at Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan. While the Galaxy S20 FE has been out for a year, it's still a good value that delivers many of the flagship quality features Samsung introduced in the S20 lineup.

Unlimited and Prepaid Verizon Phone Deals

Verizon | Play More Unlimited | $45/month for 4 lines - Verizon's best unlimited plan Verizon | Play More Unlimited | $45/month for 4 lines - Verizon's best unlimited plan

As you add lines to your Verizon plan, Verizon discounts the cost of each line, so that a family of four would end up paying $45 a month for each line. In addition to Play More, Verizon plans include Do More, which swaps out some streaming services subscriptions for cloud storage and discounts on connected devices like tablets and watches, and the more expensive Get More, which combines all those perks. Verizon's cheapest unlimited plan is the Start Unlimited option.

Verizon | 15GB prepaid | $45/month - Verizon's best prepaid plan Verizon | 15GB prepaid | $45/month - Verizon's best prepaid plan

You get a lot of data from Verizon when you sign up for the carrier's $50/month prepaid plan. But that price can shrink over time. Enroll in autopay, and you save $5 a month. Stick with Verizon for three months, and another $5 drops off your monthly bill. At nine months, you'll save another $10, bringing the total cost of your plan to $30. Nationwide 5G coverage is included with your plan.

What is Verizon's best unlimited data plan? Many of Verizon's Cyber Monday deals require you to sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. Currently, Verizon features four unlimited options, ranging in price from $70 to $90 per month for a single line of data. We think the $80 Play More plan is the best unlimited data plan at Verizon, as you get a subscription to Disney's three streaming services, along with trials for Apple Music, Discovery Plus and a streaming game service (either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, depending on what kind of phone you use).