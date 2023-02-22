Best Buy just slashed $700 off this Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Ready to leap into the world of 8K? Best Buy is making the next generation of TVs a little more affordable thanks to this deal.

The Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is $1,299 at Best Buy right now. The retailer has slashed a huge $700 off the normal price of this TV. It's one of the best TV deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55” QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy have slashed $700 off this 8K TV. The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos support and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner. AI processing can upscale content to 4K and you can stream Xbox games to your TV without needing a console via Gaming Hub.

The crown for the best 8K TV on the market currently belongs to the Samsung QN900A Neo QLED, based on our reviews. However, that TV has a high asking price, and the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED is a more affordable alternative.

Using Quantum Dot technology, the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED promises superior brightness and color range. Dolby Atmos support was missing from the Samsung QN900A Neo QLED, but no worries this time around — it's included this time and makes for more immersive, 3D sound.

The use of the Slim One Connect box keeps this TV looking slick, and makes for easier cable management too.

Running on Tizen OS, this TV has access to all the best streaming apps, from Disney Plus to Netflix to Prime Video. The downside is that these streaming services aren’t offering much in the way of 8K content yet, but this TV’s processor can upscale 4K content to 8K. The QN700B also has support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, so you’ll be able to control the TV with your voice and integrate it with your other smart devices.

The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED is now one of the most affordable ways to bring 8K visuals to your home, so now’s the time to pick one up if you’ve been thinking about doing so. Looking for more options? Stay tuned to our 8K TV deals coverage.