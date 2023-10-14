Best Buy has an epic weekend sale — 13 deals I’d buy

As a deals editor for Tom’s Guide, I’m always on the hunt for big discounts. When it comes to finding the best tech deals, Best Buy is usually my first port of call because the electronics retailer regularly offers unmissable savings on everything from Apple devices to OLED TVs.

I’m happy to report that this weekend is no different because right now, Best Buy is running a pretty epic sale. The retailer is currently offering a slew of deals that are Black Friday good, and we’re even seeing several prices that are lower than during Amazon’s most recent Prime Day event.

Some of my favorite Best Buy deals right now include the excellent MacBook Air M2 for just $899, or you can grab a massive 65-inch Samsung OLED TV with a $900 discount. These are just some of the many fantastic savings at Best Buy. However, with so many deals available, I’m here to help cut through the clutter by bringing you my top picks below.

This Best Buy weekend sale proves that you don’t need to wait until after Thanksgiving to score items on your seasonal shopping list. So let's dive into my 13 favorite deals right now. Plus, don’t forget to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide for more ways to save.

Top Best Buy’s deals right now — Editor Picks

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon's smallest smart display crams a lot of features into a tiny package. It's perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion; you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset is designed with both PC and console gaming in mind. It's ideal for the PS5 but also great if you play on a desktop. It features 360 Spatial Sound for crystal clear audio and has been designed to comfortably even after hours of use. It also packs a flexible flip-up boom microphone and can be connected to your gaming machine of choice wireless for up to 40 hours before needing a charge.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 10. It was already priced cheaper than its predecessor at launch, and now thanks to this Best Buy deal it's an even better value. In fact, in our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find, and that was before its price cut in this weekend sale.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is running a big Microsoft sale until Sunday (Oct. 15), and one of my favorite deals is $330 off this Surface Pro 7 Plus. This 2-in-1 device can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. It's great for working on the go, and can even run a few simple games. This deal comes with the essential type cover included, but if you want an S-Pen you'll need to buy that separately.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The most recent version of Samsung's most affordable foldable phone costs even less at Best Buy, where you can save $100 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new phone has a better hinge design that makes it close flat, and its camera performance is much improved. Amazon has a $200 discount for Prime members, but if you don't have that status, you can still save at Best Buy.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.