Best Buy has a huge sale this weekend — 11 best deals I recommend

Amazon Prime Day may be fading fast into 2023's rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be had. In fact, now is the time to look at competing retailers to see what's on offer and ease your Amazon hangover.
Best Buy has a range of deals on prodcuts from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Asus. So whether you're on the lookout for an iPad upgrade or want one of the best TVs, you don't need to feel like you've missed your chance with Prime Day behind us. And you also don't need to wait months for Black Friday to feel like you're making a saving on top tech. Coincidentally, if you're just after a new gaming laptop you're in luck — Best Buy is having a massive gaming laptop sale right now.
To save you the effort, I've rounded up 10 of the top tech deals available at Best Buy this weekend. There's no telling how long these deals will stay live for, so if you see something that fits your purpose, it's best advised to move fast.
Best Buy weekend deals: Quick links
- WD_Black 1TB SN850 SSD for PS5: was $239 now $89
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was $149 now $99)
- Seagate 1TB Xbox expansion card: was $279 now $149
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $379 now $199
- Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air M1 13": was $999 now $749
- Samsung 55" Q70C QLED TV: was $999 now $799
- LG C2 OLED TV 42": was $999 now $899
- iPad Pro 11": was $1,099 now $999
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 16" Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,099
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $379 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 4 fits the bill whether you're looking for a sporty sidekick or dressier timepiece. Built-in workout tracking will automatically recognize up to six types of activities and there's heart-rate tracking and GPS on board. You'll also get all the smartwatch functionality you'd expect from the updated Google Wear OS platform that we praised in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Save $700! I've long been impressed at how much power the ROG ROG Zephyrus G14 fits into a compact laptop frame. This model might not have the latest 2023 specs, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with a Radeon RX 6800S GPU it has more than enough power to run the latest games at impressive settings. Add in a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got a great gaming machine for a compelling price.
Price check: $1,249 @ Amazon
11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/512GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy
The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's powerful M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon
Samsung 55” Q70C QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
This solid midrange QLED TV from Samsung offers a crisp picture and vivid colors. Coming in at 55-inches means its a good size for a variety of areas around the home. This 120Hz, HDR10+ TV was marked out as one of the best Samsung TVs available in our Samsung Q70T QLED TV review. Ports consist of 4 HDMI (1 HDMI 2.1, 1 with ARC), 2 USB and it also boasts 20 Watt 2 Channel audio.
Price check: $797 @ Amazon
MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $749, which is the cheapest price we've seen for this model by around $50. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
The 42-inch model of this excellent OLED TV is now on sale for $899 over the weekend. I flagged this deal because the LG C2 offers deep inky blacks, amazing detail, and it's a great gaming TV. In fact, we named it one of the best TVs of 2023. So the chance to save $100 on this shouldn't be ignored. But it's $3 cheaper at Amazon.
Price check: $896 @ Amazon
WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $89 @ Best Buy
The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $150 off which is the lowest price we've seen for the SSD in 2023.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $279 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now, and thanks to Best Buy, you can get it for $200 less this weekend.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon