Best Buy has a huge sale this weekend — 11 best deals I recommend

Amazon Prime Day may be fading fast into 2023's rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be had. In fact, now is the time to look at competing retailers to see what's on offer and ease your Amazon hangover.

Best Buy has a range of deals on prodcuts from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Asus. So whether you're on the lookout for an iPad upgrade or want one of the best TVs, you don't need to feel like you've missed your chance with Prime Day behind us. And you also don't need to wait months for Black Friday to feel like you're making a saving on top tech. Coincidentally, if you're just after a new gaming laptop you're in luck — Best Buy is having a massive gaming laptop sale right now.

To save you the effort, I've rounded up 10 of the top tech deals available at Best Buy this weekend. There's no telling how long these deals will stay live for, so if you see something that fits your purpose, it's best advised to move fast.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price.

Price check: $329 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $379 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 4 fits the bill whether you're looking for a sporty sidekick or dressier timepiece. Built-in workout tracking will automatically recognize up to six types of activities and there's heart-rate tracking and GPS on board. You'll also get all the smartwatch functionality you'd expect from the updated Google Wear OS platform that we praised in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $700! I've long been impressed at how much power the ROG ROG Zephyrus G14 fits into a compact laptop frame. This model might not have the latest 2023 specs, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with a Radeon RX 6800S GPU it has more than enough power to run the latest games at impressive settings. Add in a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got a great gaming machine for a compelling price.

Price check: $1,249 @ Amazon

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/512GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's powerful M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $749, which is the cheapest price we've seen for this model by around $50. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: $749 @ Amazon

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $150 off which is the lowest price we've seen for the SSD in 2023.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $279 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon