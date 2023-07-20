Best Buy has a massive gaming laptop sale right now — save up to $1,000

Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but there’s no shortage of summer deals to take advantage of. And right now Best Buy has a slew of gaming laptops with big price cuts.

And these aren’t just any old laptops with a graphics card, but rather some you’ll find on our best gaming laptops list. Sure, the likes of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 may not be the latest model, but it and others have more than enough power to run the best PC games at solid frame rates.

I’ve pulled together five gaming laptops that I recommend you check out at Best Buy today.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $700! I've long been impressed at how much power the ROG ROG Zephyrus G14 fits into a compact laptop frame. This model might not have the latest 2023 specs, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with a Radeon RX 6800S GPU it has more than enough power to run the latest games at impressive settings. Add in a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got a great gaming machine for a compelling price.

Price check: $1,249 @ Amazon

Alienware m17 R5: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

$1,000 off! A $1,000 off a gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti? Yes please Best Buy! The Alienware m17 R5 isn't slim and light, but sports plenty of power with the aforementioned GPU, a Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, it has a mechanical keyboard and a 360Hz display; think of this beast as a desktop replacement.

Price check: $1,899 @ Amazon

MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Already affordable, the MSI Cyborg 15 is $300 off yet packs in a Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. You also get a 144Hz display for smooth gaming. The 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD isn't perfect. But for the price, it's hard to argue that this MSI machine isn't a bargain.

Price check: $1,149 @ Amazon

Razer Blade 14: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The Razer Blade 14 is what happens if you cross a MacBook with a gaming machine, and I love it. This gorgeous compact machine packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This gives loads of power to pump out games at high settings with fast frame rates to the laptop's 14-inch QHD 165Hz display.

Price check: $1,999 @ Amazon