Beautyrest sale knocks up to $900 off these luxury mattresses

Memorial Day is right around the corner and if you're in the market for a new bed, there are plenty of great Memorial Day mattress sales you can shop right now. 

Currently, you can get up to $900 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux from $1,599. That's $400 off and one of the biggest mattress sales we've seen from Beautyrest. 

Beautyrest is taking up to $900 off select mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $1,599 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Series or $2,049 for the top-of-the-line Black Hybrid Series. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial and white glove delivery, so you can definitely rest easy.

The Harmony Lux is a hybrid mattress with both memory foam and pocketed coils to reduce motion transfer. It measures 14 inches tall and includes a quilted top with soft foam for instant pressure relief. The bed's main support system, however, comes from Beautyrest's T2 pocketed coils, which are individually wrapped in fabric to provide better motion isolation than steel coils. The company rates the mattress as an overall medium feel mattress.

If you're looking for the best mattress in the sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $2,049.

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.  

