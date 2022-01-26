Beats Solo 3 and its 40 hours of battery life just crashed to $133 on Amazon

You don't have to wait for the next holiday to score solid headphone deals. We've just spotted one of the best Beats headphones on sale at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $133 at Amazon. That's $65 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month.

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $133 @ Amazon

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $133 at Amazon. A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Often noted for their fashion credentials rather than their audio proficiency, Beats Solo 3 are a very solid mid-range pair of headphones. Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. If you're pressed for time, you can get three hours of playback from a single five-minute charge.

As you’d expect, the Beats Solo 3 make use of NFC and Bluetooth tech to connect. They are fully compatible with most modern-day smartphones and devices, including the iPhone 13 range. There's also Siri and Google Assistant support, which allows you to switch tracks and take calls using just your voice.

Beats Solo 3 may not offer sound quality that will rival the best on-ear headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced for what they offer, but with today's sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

This certainly won’t be the last headphone deal we see, there’s a whole month of bargains to come as Presidents Day sales begin to ramp up. So, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for the best offers.