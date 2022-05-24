Awesome Memorial Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED now $900 off

Memorial Day sales are starting to heat up now. And just when we thought deals couldn't get better, Amazon has proven us wrong with a massive discount on one of the best OLED TVs.

While stocks last, the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV is on sale for just $1,596 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a huge $903 off its usual price and one of the best Memorial Day TV sales available now.

The LG C1 isn't just one of the best OLED TVs, it also made our list of the best TVs, period. This is why this deal is so exciting, and we highly recommend taking advantage of it while it's here.

As well as having a gorgeous 65-inch OLED display, this model also has a speedy refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG. Plus, if being one of the best TVs on the market just isn't enough for you, the LG C1 OLED is our top pick for the best gaming TV, too. This TV has a super-short lag time of just 12.6ms, and it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz. Even if you don't have a games console, you'll still have the opportunity to play some great games thanks to this TV having Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Cloud support.

It has great sound, too. Dialogue is clear and music sounds rich, so you won't have to spring extra for a sound bar. If you do have a separate set of speakers, you'll be able to pair them easily with this TV's Bluetooth connectivity.

The main drawback of this LG TV is its WebOS app support. You'll get access to the most important apps, like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, don't get us wrong. But there are some useful apps that aren't available on this TV, such as Discovery+, Philo TV and several popular BBC apps. If there are apps you can't live without, make sure to check if you'll still be able to use them on this set.

All in all, this is a truly excellent TV, and it's even better now that it's hit this price. We'll be covering all the best OLED TV deals in the run-up to the big day, so make sure to stay tuned to our sales coverage.