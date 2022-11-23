Apple Watch Ultra just got its biggest discount before Black Friday

The Apple Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting watch we've seen Apple release in the past few years — it has a huge 49mm display, an Action Button and exra-long battery life, making this a contender for athletes in a way Apple never has been before. But if you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop before you shop, the wait is over.

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)right now, and this is the lowest price yet. It's the best Apple Watch on the market for anyone doing serious training, and now is a good time to buy.

This is the cheapest you’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra right now. In addition to new watchOS running features, the Ultra has an extra third button — the Action Button — which makes pausing the watch or logging laps easier with sweaty fingers or when wearing gloves.

The Apple Watch Ultra also has a brighter display of 2,000 nits (the brightest screen on any Apple Watch), and a battery life of up to 60 hours, which is a huge improvement on the 18 hours of the Apple Watch 8. It also the latest GPS protocol (L5), promising the most precise location data of any Apple Watch yet, and a siren safety feature, to help you alert others of your location if lost on the trail.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three different bands. The watch itself is the same, but you can choose between the Alpine loop, the Trail loop and the Ocean loop. The sale is currently across all of the different bands including the Alpine loop — designed for “explorers," as well as the Trail loop and the Ocean loop. Read more about all of the Apple Watch Ultra straps here.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an Apple Watch Ultra?

In a word, yes! This is the cheapest we've seen the Apple Watch Ultra so far, and we're not sure how much cheaper it will go over the Black Friday weekend.