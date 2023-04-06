Apple Watch SE just hit a record low price at Amazon

The weather is finally warming up in most parts of the country. If you've been eager to bring your workouts outdoors, one of my favorite workout accessories is on sale at Amazon.

Right now you can get the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is on sale for $219 at Amazon. That's $30 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen. In fact, it's the lowest price we've seen for the current-gen Apple Watch SE.

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

The latest Apple Watch SE was released last year and is one of the company's strongest smartwatch efforts to date. It's a great entry point into the world of wearables and it's the best smartwatch out there for shoppers on a budget. Today's deal makes it an even better value as it's currently at its lowest price ever.

In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review , we praised the wearable for a wide variety of reasons. For starters, we love its up-to-date processor which keeps it ticking along nicely, and it also runs WatchOS 9 which is a big upgrade. Plus, the new low-power mode is great for stretching your battery life when you’re going to be away from a charger for an extended period of time. You can expect to get around 24 hours of life from the low-power mode. That's an impressive increase from the standard 18 hours without it enabled.

The Apple Watch SE gives you access to all the basic fitness tracking features you could need from step count to heart rate monitoring. Sadly there's no ECG or SpO2 sensor, but these more premium features aren't as essential for those just starting out on a fitness-tracking journey. Fortunately, Apple hasn't skimped in other crucial areas. The Apple Watch SE supports Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection.

The biggest downside to the Apple Watch SE is that it doesn't pack the always-on screen found on the Apple Watch 8. That said, the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's $70 and also the lowest price ever for the Series 8.