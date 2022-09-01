Apple Watch 8 preorders — rumored date and prices

The next Apple Event is just days away, with the next big Apple event happening on Wednesday, September 7. If Apple sticks with tradition, an Apple Watch 8 will likely make its debut alongside a new batch of iPhones. That means Apple Watch 8 preorders could start as soon as Friday, September 9.

As usual, Apple is being tight-lipped about its rumored smartwatch. However, we have no doubt it'll make it onto our best smartwatch list. The new watch is expected to pack a flat-edged redesign. It could also pack a 2-inch display with a 50mm model. A full watchOS 9 release is also likely to be available soon after Apple Watch 8 preorders kick in.

As for the Apple Watch 8 price, that still remains a mystery. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that Apple has kept the same price structure for several years, which means the Apple Watch 8 could start at $399 for the base (41mm) model.

We expect the first Apple Watch 8 preorders could take a few bucks off or bundle in credits and freebies. So we're rounding up the latest Apple Watch 8 news along with our predictions on the first types of Apple deals we expect to see once the launch event comes to a close on September 7.

Apple Watch 8 preorders — prices to expect

It's anyone's guess how much Apple will charge for the new Apple Watch 8. However, $399 is a safe bet for the base model. The current-gen Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the base 41mm model with GPS. The price goes up to $429 for the 45mm Apple Watch 7. Cellular models increase to $499 and $529 respective to the two size options.

However, there's a strong rumor that we may see an Apple Watch 8 Pro. This premium model will be a more rugged watch aimed at athletes or anyone looking for a watch to match their intense workouts. The new watch could also include satellite connectivity. It'll be designed to rival devices from Garmin. In terms of price, it could start as high as $999.

Apple Watch 8 preorders — predictions

Practically every major retailer will offer Apple Watch 8 preorders after Apple's keynote. Here are the Apple Watch 8 preorder deals we expect to see.

The Apple Store will once offer shoppers the chance to trade-in their old Apple Watch for a new one. Currently, Apple is offering up to $150 trade-in credit for an Apple Watch 6, up to $105 for an Apple Watch SE, up to $115 for an Apple Watch 5, up to $75 for an Apple Watch 4, and up to $40 for an Apple Watch 3.

Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Expect to see modest discounts that take from $20 to $50 off the new Apple Watch 8.

Like Amazon, Best Buy will be among the first retailers with Apple Watch 8 preorders. In the past, Best Buy has also allowed you to trade-in your current/old watch as credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Apple Watch 8 impact — which models will see price cuts?

Expect Apple Watch deals to drop to new record lows after the 2022 batch of Apple Watch are announced. In addition, the Apple Watch 3 could be dropped completely from Apple's roster, which could make the Apple Watch SE the new budget option in Apple's lineup.

In the past, the Apple Watch 3 has been as cheap as $109, whereas the Apple Watch SE hit an all-time low of $209 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the base Apple Watch 7 hit $279 a few times last month.