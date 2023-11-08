Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) reach all-time low price of $69 in Walmart’s early Black Friday sale

Apple’s products are often pricey, but if you wait long enough, they eventually see heavy discounts. That’s the case with Walmart’s epic early Black Friday sale on the AirPods (2nd Generation), which are down to an all-time low price of $69. That beats the previous record of $79 from Amazon in the last year.

If you’re looking for a decent gift to hand out to someone this upcoming holiday season, then you’ll want to take advantage of this AirPods deal. Considering that this model normally costs $129, you're effectively enjoying a 46% off discount for an instant savings of $60. Don’t wait too long before the AirPods sell out.

AirPods: was $129 now $69 @ Walmart

Walmart is selling the 2nd-Gen AirPods for $69, making it the best deal we've seen for Apple's entry-level earbuds. This breaks the previous low we've seen it selling for at $79, so it makes for the perfect gift for that audiophile in your life.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Sure, Apple might’ve released newer true wireless earbuds since the AirPods (2nd Gen), but they cost a whole lot more. Take the latest mode, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which costs a whopping $249. If you don’t care much for noise cancellation or Spatial Audio, the standard AirPods will suffice.

In fact, you’ll be able to tap into some of the same features commonly found in pricier AirPods. For example, the AirPods (2nd Gen) feature Automatic Switching between your Apple devices — so it’s smart enough to accept a phone call on your iPhone if you’re listening to music on your MacBook Pro. There’s also the ability to call up Siri with a simple voice command, so you can ask the voice assistant to control some of your favorite smart home gadgets.

It’s also worth pointing out the AirPods' superb audio quality. AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds thanks in part to their audio fidelity. In our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, we found the earbuds deliver good audio quality with its solid soundstage and clean vocals. It also has pretty low latency, so if you watch a lot of videos, the audio won’t be as delayed as on some other earbuds. And lastly, there’s the ability to wirelessly charge the case.