Amazon Prime Day TV deal: Snag this 50-inch 4K TV for just $289 now

Prime Day TV sales are hotting up, so now's the time to grab the TV deal of your dreams. Amazon's Fire TVs are seeing especially huge reductions right now.

We've already seen the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni drop to $99 at Amazon, which is an incredible deal. But if you're craving a TV with a bigger screen, you're in luck: the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is $289 at Amazon right now. This deal takes $160 off what was already a very affordable TV — so grab it before it's gone.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to $289. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than Amazon's new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

The Amazon 4-Series isn't challenging the top spot for our best TVs, but it doesn't have to — it does the basics without charging extra for fancy bonus features.

This TV packs HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus for the best possible picture quality, and supports many useful smart features thanks to it running on the Fire TV operating system. You can control the TV with your voice using the Alexa Voice Remote, and you get access to all the best streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has a pair of 8W speakers, and Dolby Digital Plus with passthrough of Dolby-encoded. This is the same audio setup as the Fire TV Omni-Series, which provided good overall sound with decent clarity. If you want to boost the 4-Series sound capabilities, one of the best soundbars or the best cheap soundbars would do the trick.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so pick up a membership for $14.99/month or start a 30-day free trial. Or, check out our Prime Day TV sales coverage for more options.