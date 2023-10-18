Amazon early Black Friday deals are live — here's 15 sales I'd buy

Getting ready for Black Friday deals? Amazon certainly is, as a bunch of Black Friday sales are rolling in early at this retailer. If you want to secure them before they sell out, I recommend shopping now.

One of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, the LG 55-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is just $1,296 at Amazon. That's $100 off. Or, for a holiday gift that costs less than $40, the excellent JBL Vibe Beam wireless earbuds are $39 at Amazon. We said they were "shockingly great" for their low asking price.

Looking for more sales? Best Buy early Black Friday deals are also getting underway. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page.

Best early Black Friday deals right now

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price! JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past two years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $61 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at Amazon. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this one of the best weighted blankets. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $87 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review , we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. They rank as one of the best cheap noise-canceling cans we've seen, and in our JBL Live 660NC review we praised their bass-forward sound, effective ANC, superior comfort and battery life that runs to 50 hours.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $140 @ Amazon

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $209 @ Amazon

Price Drop! This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire 5 as the best budget laptop we've tested. In our review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

In our Motorola Razr+ review, we called the Motorola Razr+ “the best designed clamshell foldable to date.” This phone features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD 165Hz inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU and 256GB of storage. The 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) and 32MP (f/2.4) cameras are great for selfies and content creation.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony model has benefitted from a large reduction that brings it down to $1,798 for early Black Friday deals. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers.