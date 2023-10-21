Best Buy's early Black Friday weekend deals are epic — here's 13 I'd buy right now

Now that Black Friday deals are arriving across major retailers, Best Buy is one of my favorite places to find big discounts on best-selling tech items. You might think it’s too early to start your seasonal shopping, but you don’t need to wait to start saving because the electronics specialist has a massive weekend sale.

Some of the biggest deals of the year are currently available at Best Buy, and we’re even seeing savings that beat Amazon October Prime Day from earlier this month. My top picks right now include the Apple MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB) for $1,049, that's $250 off and the new lowest price ever. Plus, PS5 gamers in need of more storage will be thrilled that the WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD is on sale for $79.

These are just some of the unmissable Best Buy deals that you can score right now. But with literally hundreds of discounts to comb through, I’m picking out my personal favorites down below. These 13 deals are all the proof you need that you don’t need to wait until next month as Black Friday good prices are already here. Plus, don’t forget to check out our Best Buy coupon code guide for even more ways to save.

Top Best Buy’s deals right now — Editor Picks

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

Amazon's smallest smart display crams a lot of features into a tiny package. It's perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion; you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $49.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers, and lots more. If you need to kit out your kitchen ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, look no further than this comprehensive Best Buy sale across all appliances.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $204 now $79 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off at Best Buy. This early Black Friday deal drops it down to a very tempting price of just $79.

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset: was $229 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Headset is designed with both PC and console gaming in mind. It's ideal for the PS5 but also great if you play on a desktop. It features 360-degree Spatial Sound for crystal clear audio, and has been designed to comfortably even after hours of use. It also packs a flexible flip-up boom microphone and can be connected to your gaming machine of choice wireless for up to 40 hours before needing a charge.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge. It's the latest flagship wearable in the Galaxy Watch range and it's now on sale at Best Buy.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

LG 55" UQ70 4K TV: was $499 now $359 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 55-inch LG model is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a full 4K TV with all the Smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale for just $359 in this Best Buy weekend deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $699 @ Best Buy

Keyboard Included! This 2-in-1 device can function as both a laptop and a tablet. It packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. It's great for working on the go, and can even run a few simple games. This deal comes with the essential type cover included, but if you want an S-Pen you'll need to buy that separately.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,849 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. This config sports a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,699 @ Amazon

