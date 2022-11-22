AirPods Pro 2 hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are getting in full swing, and that means all sorts of discounts on Apple devices. And if you're in the market for the latest wireless ANC earbuds with spatial audio support, we have good news.

Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a big savings of $50 on one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) are running a similar $199 deal, making this the best price we've seen so far and a great time to snag the latest generation AirPods Pro for less.

And don't delay as we suspect they'll sell out rather quickly once more people spot the price drop.

We were already fans of the excellent original AirPods Pro, and as we discussed in our AirPods Pro 2 review, these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better.

Noise cancellation claims to be twice as good, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

This isn't the only reason the AirPods 2 earned our coveted Editor's Choice badge as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Other highlights include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.

