Act fast! This Instant Pot deal saves you 51% right now

Instant Pots are among the best multicookers out there capable of to revolutionizing your game in the kitchen. Not only can they steam, bake, roast, fry, pressure cook, and much more, but their one-touch cooking abilities can also quickly rustle up meals up to 90% faster. So if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys at a cheaper price, we've got good news for you.

Amazon currently has the Instant Pot Max 6 on sale for just $74, saving you $75.99 in total. This deal takes 51% off the original price, bringing this model down to its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Amazon deals today. Keep in mind that offers like this don't tend to last long so make sure to act fast while the stock is still there.

Instant Pot Max 6: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

This deal saves you 51% off the original price, making it the best Instant Pot deal we've seen in 2022. This Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker features 15psi Pressure Cooking capability, which means not only does it cook a lot faster, but you can also do home pressure canning. It also sports a sous-vide mode and features auto steam release control function as well as the handy touch screen.

The Instant Pot Max 6 Electric Pressure Cooker is a multifunctional device that can do a wide range of impressive things in the kitchen. Whether you intend to use it for slow or pressure cooking purposes or if you wanted to try the sous-vide method to achieve the optimal medium-rare steak, this machine is bound to impress you in every way. And if that's not enough, they are also designed to use a lot less oil so you can eat a little healthier too.

Its handy touch screen lets you program the machine seamlessly by adjusting the time, temperature and pressure levels. You can even delay the start to keep your morning oat porridge nice and warm. What’s more, its sleek design and appeal make it an attractive addition to any kitchen.

In our best Instant Pots roundup, we've previously awarded the Instant Pot Max a sweet number seven spot, concluding that it's the best multi-cooker for canning. This is due to the fact that it can be pressurized to 15 psi, higher than the company’s other models.

You can also release the pressure using the screen, as opposed to sticking your finger close to the pressure-release valve — and all that boiling-hot steam.

Overall, this is a great deal to consider, especially since it takes a whopping 51% off the original price. You simply won't find similar price drops outside of the big sales events, so if you're serious, make sure to hurry while the stock is still there.