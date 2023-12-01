Act fast! The MacBook Air M2 is on sale now for $899 at Best Buy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us but that hasn't stopped retailers from continuing to sell some of the best products at reduced prices. If you missed out on buying a new MacBook, now's the time to get the M2 MacBook Air for a low price. You better act fast though since this deal is only happening today.

Right now, Apple's 13-inch Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy. This is the same price the M1 MacBook Air sometimes sells for these days, which is an absolute steal. Note that this deal is for the Starlight M2 MacBook Air. Other colors cost $949, which is still good considering the laptop normally retails for $1,099.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Today only! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Note that the price is for the Starlight color only.

Price check: $949 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon

We've seen the MacBook Air M2 discounted to $899 before but it's good to see it return to this price, even if it's for a specific color. Though this model has just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that's enough for web browsing and work. Considering how this is one of the best laptops, it's best to take advantage of this deal right now.

The Apple M2 chip driving the MacBook Air M2 speeds through everyday tasks like writing, browsing the web and editing photos and video. It's not as powerful as the new MacBook Pro M3, but unless you plan to do a lot of demanding work (think programming, video editing, or serious gaming) the MacBook Air M2 should have more than enough power for your needs.

Battery life is incredible. In our lab testing, the MacBook Air M2 lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes on a full charge, which is better than most non-Apple laptops on the market. This laptop is also compatible with macOS Sonoma, the latest version of Apple's operating system. That means you get to check out the latest advancements in macOS, which include cool desktop Widgets and fun new video screensavers.

The MacBook Air M2 is a heck of a steal at $899. If you're looking to upgrade from an older Mac or perhaps want to explore the world beyond the best Windows laptops, then this is the MacBook to get. Hop on this deal now before it ends!