Act fast — snag the AirPods Max for $70 off right now at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Max are excellent headphones but also very expensive, so when I spot them at a discounted price I gotta share the good news.

Right now the Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $479 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of $70 on all five colors of AirPods Max. While it's not the cheapest the premium headphones have ever been, this is still one of the best Apple deals we've seen recently.

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day.

In our AirPods Max review, we praised the wireless noise-cancelling headphones for having a great combination of comfort, pristine audio quality and intuitive controls, in addition to easy pairing with Apple devices. We also like the spatial audio support, which brings a surround sound-like experience to music, shows and movies.

In fact, we rank AirPods Max as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700 . So at a discounted price, it's hard to deny the AirPods Max isn't a worthy contender for your next pair of over-ear wireless headphones.

There are a few caveats in the form of the lack of an on/off switch, and a carrying case that not only seems to provide little overall protection for the headphones but also looks a little odd compared to more traditional headphone cases. But managing editor Kate Kozuch found a solution to this AirPods Max case dilemma.

Nevertheless, at $479 the AirPods Max now look particularly compelling for people after a high-end audio experience,

But if you've decided that shelling out nearly $500 on a pair of headphones is a bit much, do check out deals on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 2 today if you'd like a new pair of wireless earbuds instead.

