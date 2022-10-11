9 of the best Peloton deals in today’s Amazon Prime Day sale

If you’ve been waiting till the Black Friday sales to get your hands on a Peloton Bike, we’ve got good news — Christmas has come early in the shape of Amazon’s second Prime Day style event of the year. For the first time, the home workout retailer features in the Prime Day sales, after Peloton launched some of its most popular products and apparel onto the retailer earlier this year.

In a rush? To save you from scrolling, we’ve hand-picked the best Peloton deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Whether you’re already a Peloton enthusiast, or you’re looking to join the community for the first time, there’s something for everyone, and now is the ideal time to buy.

The best Peloton deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales:

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike: $1445 $1225 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over $200 on Peloton’s most popular exercise bike this Amazon Prime Day. Amazon’s more affordable exercise bike, the Bike has a bright, clear 22-inch screen for taking all of Peloton’s popular classes on. It doesn’t have the rotating screen and the Apple Watch integrations of the Peloton Bike plus, but if this doesn’t bother you, the Bike does everything else the more expensive model does. This is a great price and includes expert assembly. Not sure? Read our Peloton Bike review (opens in new tab) here. If you are buying this, it’s worth adding the Peloton Bike Mat to your shopping bag — it’s down from $77 to $56 in the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Peloton Atlos Cycling Shoes: $145 $108 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Peloton’s Premium cycling shoes are also in the Amazon Prime Day sale today. Made with a single velcro strap to easily adjust the shoes, and make them super easy to get on and off. These cycling shoes have a sock-like fit for comfort on the bike, and come with cleats. Unlike Peloton’s cheaper cycling shoes, these also come in half sizes, so you can get a perfect fit. You’ve probably spotted them on the feet of your favorite instructor, and now you can save nearly $40 on them in the Prime Day sales. Not for you? Shop the best shoes for Peloton (opens in new tab) here.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Cycling Shoes: $125 $93 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our testing, we rated these some of the best Peloton cycling shoes you can buy, and they’re on sale. They have a ratchet clip and two hook and loop straps for a personalized fit across the top of your foot, and are easy to adjust on the bike. They do come up a little narrow, so if you are between sizes, or have particularly wide feet, it’s worth sizing up. Not sure whether they’re for you? Check out our Peloton Cycling Shoes review (opens in new tab) here.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Guide: $295 $250 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Peloton’s most affordable home workout product, the Peloton Guide, just got cheaper in the Prime Day sales. It’s down to $250, which is a fantastic deal. The Guide is Peloton’s strength offering — designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help you reach your strength training goals. You plug it into your TV, and the device uses machine learning and smart camera technology to provide that in-person coaching experience, from the comfort of your living room. Read what happened when our fitness editor did her first few workouts with the Peloton Guide here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Peloton Heart Rate Band: $90 $67 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The Peloton Heart Rate Band is compatible with all of Peloton’s products, and helps you track your heart rate during classes. It connects to the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide, and Row via Bluetooth, and is designed to be worn around the arm. The band comes with a rechargeable battery, and is available in two different band sizes to suit all users. Save over $20 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Light Weights: $25 $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Both the Bike and Bike+ have space to hold a set of lighter dumbbells on the back of the bike, which can be used during certain classes that have arm workouts, or during strength sessions on the mat. These Peloton dumbbells are available in 1lb, 2lb, and 3lb sets, but for those looking for a challenge, the 3lb set has dropped to $18 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s like Amazon wants you to build those biceps.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Dumbbells 20lbs: $115 $86 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Talking of strength workouts, Peloton’s dumbbells are also in the Amazon Prime Day sale, although get ready to lift heavy, as it’s the set of 20lb dumbbells that have dropped to $86 from $115. Peloton’s dumbbells have non-slip handles for heavy lifts, and we appreciated the square heads for lifts like goblet squats. It’s a great deal — and serious kudos to the Amazon delivery guy who has to carry the box to your door.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Sport‘s Water Bottle: $32 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’d like to rep your love of Peloton all day long, or you’re Christmas shopping for a Peloton fan (we see you, early shoppers), this water bottle is a fun choice. Made from stainless steel to keep your water cool way after class, it’s also completely dishwasher safe to make keeping it clean a breeze.