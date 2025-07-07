Huge Prime Day Adidas sale live from $7 at Amazon — 21 deals I’d shop now on summer sneakers, apparel and accessories
Prime Day has some of the best Adidas savings of the year so far
Prime Day deals are heating up! Right now you can shop a ton of awesome discounts in Amazon’s Adidas sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your wardrobe suited and booted for summer without blowing your budget.
For Prime Day, you can now get the popular Adidas Ultraboost Light running shoes on sale from $59 at Amazon. These are some of our favorite Adidas running shoes because of their stylish and comfortable design.
Or, if you’re looking for even comfier summer-friendly footwear, you can grab the Adidas Adilette Shower Slides on sale from $18 at Amazon.
Here’s an important Prime Day shopping tip: prices on apparel will vary depending on your choices of size and color. So to find the best deals this Prime Day, check out any different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Adidas deals, and stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog for all the best sales as they come in.
- Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts (Men's): was $10 now from $7
- Terrex Multi Hiking T-Shirt (Men's): was $45 now from $8
- Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10
- Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $11
- Microfiber 3-Pack Boxer Brief (Men's): was $35 now from $15
- Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's): was $25 now from $15
- Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now from $16
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18
- Superlite Sports Visor: was $22 now from $19
- Train Essentials 3-Stripes Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Women's): was $31 now from $27
- Break Start Sneaker (Unisex): was $70 now from $21
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $59
- Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $88
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These Adidas sneakers have seen massive discounts in certain sizes and colors. With a sporty look and comfy cushioning, they're great for casual wear. And you're bound to find a favorite with 22 color options to choose from on Amazon.
The Adidas Adilette Lumia Sandal is now on sale from $26, making them a great pickup this summer. They come in pretty much every color you could want, and have a cool design with chunky soles and a single wide strap.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look stylish and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
A lifestyle skater-style shoe for a fraction of the price. There's something incredibly sleek about this Adidas pair, keeping the design simplistic and the soft lining comfy for everyday use. There's also a bunch of different colors to choose from and Adidas recommend that these shoes tend to run large, so drop down a size.
The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $46. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
With a stylish design and sock-like comfort, the Adidas Swift Run Legacy are an excellent buy — especially now with this discount. They're popular with Amazon shoppers because of their lightweight and durable design.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.
Apparel
Whether you're on the basketball court or out on the town, these Adidas shorts are super comfortable. They're breathable, move with you and wick sweat off your body. That makes them great for both workouts and casual wear.
A simple, stylish t-shirt that's dependable whether you're on the trail or out on the town. This shirt has a regular fit and is made of AeroReady tech, meaning it wicks sweat to keep you feeling dry and fresh.
Made with 100% cotton, this tank top is a dependable addition to your wardrobe, whether you're a fitness fanatic or not. It features a regular fit and a ribbed crewneck to keep it looking sharp.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
This Adidas training tee is a must have. Its slim fit and simple style make it easy to pair with a variety of workout gear, and it's made with Climacool that wicks sweat off your body to keep you feeling fresh. The 3-stripes down the side are a nice touch, too.
Accessories
The foundation of all your clothes is your underwear. Starting with a comfy pair of boxer briefs will make everything you wear feel better. This 3-pack from Adidas is heavily discounted, giving you comfort and breathability at a lower price per pair.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
Score this Adidas sun visor for a discount at Amazon. It comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it to whatever you're wearing. Its mesh interior wicks sweat and the peak keeps the sun out of your eyes while you're working out.
