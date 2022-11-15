7 best Apple Black Friday deals now — $400 off MacBook Pro, $159 AirPods Pro and more

Yes, Apple products are known for being pricey, but Apple Black Friday deals season has started early this year to help you save big on all sorts of devices. Everything from MacBooks and AirPods to Apple Watches and iPads are on sale, and we're tracking the best sales from all the major retailers.

You don't need to wait for actual Black Friday because we're already seeing huge discounts. For example, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off (opens in new tab). And you can grab the AirPods Pro for just $159. iPad Pro 12.9-inch? That's $300 off. Even the new Apple Watch 8 is on sale.

Keep it locked here as we're tracking all the best Apple Black Friday deals as they happen.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): $179 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple TV 4K is $80 off, making it a great deal. It supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's great for tracking your fitness.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the best laptops money can buy, and you can save big right now on Amazon. It' packs a powerful new new M1 Pro CPU, a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display and plenty of ports, including HDMI and an SD Card slot. The best part is the over 14 hours of battery life in our testing.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its M1 chip. This laptop also lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has this MacBook Air on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the comfy Magic Keyboard.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has been slashed $300 at Best Buy, which brings this 128GB configuration down to its lowest price of just $799. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support. Plus, it offers an impressive battery life and surprisingly powerful speakers for such a thin tablet.