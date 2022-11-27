13 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals that just went live

A fresh round of Walmart Cyber Monday deals just went live. The retail giant has big discounts on 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, and everything in between. if you're shopping with a particularly tight budget, we've noticed that Walmart's Cyber Monday deals tend to offer a little more bang for your buck than deals from other retailers.

For instance, Walmart has some of the lowest prices we've seen all month on toys. Lego sets/figures start as low as $6. Walmart is also going toe-to-toe with Best Buy on TV deals. The retailer has plenty of big-screen sets on sale from $188.

We track Walmart deals year-round and we've been tracking them for over a decade now. While there are hundreds of deals that just went live, below you'll find the best ones you can shop right now at their lowest prices of the year.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Top sales now

(opens in new tab) Board games: deals from $4 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

As part of the early Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, Walmart has select board games on sale from $4. The sale includes popular titles like Operation, Monopoly, Pictionary, Uno, and more.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV: was $29 now $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a seriously cheap streaming device that's going in and out of stock on Walmart. At $18, this price beats Amazon and Best Buy for the Chromecast with Google TV. You get 1080p resolution with HDR support, personal recommendations based on the services you subscribe to and voice search via the remote.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control. They're now at their lowest price to date.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $59 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. This is the all-time cheapest price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a super cheap Android tablet, this Lenovo slate is perfect. It features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Those aren't the best specs, but it's enough for watching streaming content and some light gaming.

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer: was $190 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 5-in-1 device will let you grill, air fry, roast, bake, and broil from the comforts of your indoor kitchen. It includes a heavy-duty grill plate for adding grill marks to your meats, a perforated air-fry basket for oil-free crisping, and a large nonstick pan for all kinds of cooking. There's also an included removable thermometer for precise cooking. By comparison, Amazon sells it for $190 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) HP 15" Laptop: for $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget Windows laptop for light Web-based work, this deal is for you. This laptop features a 15-inch display, Pentium N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We wouldn't recommend it as your main machine, but it could fit the bill for a child or as a secondary machine.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm): was $249 now $229 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's not the flagship, but the previous-gen Apple Watch SE is still a solid buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the discontinued Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Don't care for cellular connectivity? Walmart also has the previous-gen Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) is on sale for $149 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) RCA 58" 4K TV: was $449 now $248 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

A 58-inch 4K TV at this price point is pretty much unheard of, so we expect this deal to sell fast. The TV features HDR support, a 60Hz panel, and it's powered by webOS TV. If you want the best picture possible, this TV is likely not for you, but if you're looking for a budget big-screen, this deal will be hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Onn 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $378 now $288 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Onn is Walmart's in-house electronics brand. As part of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals — you can get the 50-inch Onn 4K QLED Roku TV for just $288. It's an astonishing price for this budget big-screen. In addition to the QLED panel, you get 60 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and four HDMI ports. The TV is also powered by the Roku OS, which is our preferred streaming platform.

(opens in new tab) Echelon Rower: was $597 now $297 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Rowing offers one of the best low-impact cardiovascular workouts around. Currently, Walmart has the Echelon Rower on sale for just $297, which is its lowest price ever. It features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and built-in device holder that accommodates screens up to 12.9-inches big. It also comes with a free 30-day trial to the Echelon Premier Membership app with access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes.

